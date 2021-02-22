We saw once again congressional liberals impeaching President Donald Trump.
This was not a trial but an attempt at a political assassination that, thankfully, did not succeed. Republicans that jumped ship will ultimately pay for their lack of loyalty.
Already in Louisiana people are calling for Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, to step down. What is it about Trump that these liberal Democrats hate so much?
Is it because he was popular for doing things differently and succeeding in helping America become great again? Is it because gasoline prices were lower and we had become more independent in the oil industry? Is it because he was stopping illegal immigration and trying to protect our citizens against criminals entering the United States and committing horrendous crimes?
Trump was not your everyday politician and I'm not really sure if he could be considered a politician at all. He was the kind of person this country needed to get back to basic morals and principles.
Was it so wrong that Trump wanted what was best for our country that he was attacked so viciously by those referred to as the left? I'm not saying that Trump was without faults but I am saying that he wanted what was best for our country.
I believe those who voted for President Joe Biden will come to regret that choice. The steps Biden has taken since he has been in office have injured the progress of the last four years.
We need leadership that puts us first — not someone who is looking for personal gain. God Bless America.
PAUL ESKINE
retired police detective
Metairie