I write in response to J. Douglas Fogg’s letter that was published in your Oct. 8 edition.
I am not concerned that Fogg's refusal to be vaccinated will cause me to contract COVID-19. I am concerned, however, that Fogg and others like him may take up scarce ICU capacity resulting in the delay or denial of services to vaccinated patients with non-COVID-19 critical conditions and infect children who are too young to be vaccinated with COVID-19.
Does Fogg care about these possibilities?
JOHN LANDIS
lawyer
New Orleans