Rumors abound about the possibility of the NCAA mandating a shutdown of football and other contact sports. Even with various precautions and high-volume testing of student athletes, clusters of COVID-19 infection found on multiple university teams during summer practices amply demonstrate the risks involved; even with the best of will and strong preventive efforts.
These risks led two of the biggest NCAA athletic conferences — the Big 10 and the Pac-12 — to announce their shutting down of competition for fall 2020. The American Athletic Conference to which Tulane belongs still plans to proceed. So too does the SEC, the dominant regional athletic conference in the South, which plays an overwhelming role in shaping college sports culture in Louisiana, and in neighboring states.
Tulane was a member of the SEC for over 30 years from 1932 until 1966. In its last year as an SEC member, with considerable vision and courage from coaches, players and university leadership, Tulane became the first SEC team to enter an African American athlete into competition, when Stephen Martin Sr. took the field as a member of the Green Wave baseball team. In a segregated athletic organization, located in a segregated region with a terrible history of racial violence, Green Wave Athletics chose to do the right thing — in opposition to much popular opinion at the time, especially locally and regionally. To be clear, there were credible threats of violence related to this decision.
Responding well to the COVID-19 crisis is of course not the same as standing up to decades of White supremacy. Nor are these issues unrelated. COVID-19 sickness and death continue to affect African American and Latinx communities disproportionately in the United States and in Louisiana. There are also multiple initiatives underway, seeking to address racial inequities and even exploitation in college and professional sports.
In the face of the current public health emergency, Tulane athletics can and should take a community-spirited leadership stance, as it did in 1966. Football means a lot culturally and socially in south Louisiana, as it does in much of the country, but the risks to public health that would arise in playing this fall are too great.
Tulane prides itself not only on its well-regarded international academic reputation but specifically on its regional and local leadership. Tulane athletics is well placed to lead in this moment, and to make the difficult and correct decision — that even in a region where football matters possibly more than it does anywhere else, not a single life is worth risking, even for that rich athletic culture.
LAURA ADDERLEY
history professor
New Orleans