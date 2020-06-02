After watching hours of looting, burning of buildings and cars and violent protesting, I thought of what Martin Luther King Jr. said, "There is a danger that those of us who have been forced so long to stand amid the tragedy of oppression we will become bitter. But if we become bitter and indulge in hate campaigns, then the new order which is emerging will be nothing but a duplication of the old order."
African Americans have had to suffer through 250 years of slavery, 90 years of Jim Crow, 60 years of separate but equal, and 35 years of a racist housing policy. Until we recognize and understand the pain this caused African Americans, we can never be whole. The last thing I would want to hear if I were African American would be, “Just be patient.”
There are so many loving and caring blacks and whites that interact as brothers and sisters. We seldom hear about them because people have a tendency to accentuate the negative and diminish the positive. The founding members of the NAACP in 1908 consisted of four blacks, four whites.
Nothing will change until blacks and whites have an honest, candid discussion. Both sides must admit mistakes and what we can do to correct them. Too many folks prefer not to know the truth, because they just want reassurance that what they believe is the only truth. Others are afraid of speaking up because they might be called a racist.
We must listen to each other without anger or prejudice. Labels divide us and we must fully understand we are a team. Our world will become a much better place to live in when we fully comprehend what a team stands for: Together Everyone Achieves More.
We have still not learned to walk on earth with love and respect to each other. When we finally learn to do that we will then and only then find peace, unity, love, happiness and success.
My wonderful mother taught me with her words of wisdom but also by her actions toward others. One of the most profound things she taught me was that, "Hate consumes the hater and makes the hater small and we must all learn to live together, if we are truly to live at all."
When evil people shout ugly words of hatred, good people must commit themselves to the glories of love. When evil people seek to perpetuate an unjust status quo, good people must seek to bring a real order of justice. Have the courage to speak out against all injustice.
You most certainly can make a difference.
DALE BROWN
retired LSU basketball coach
Baton Rouge