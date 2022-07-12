In response to the commentary by Lanny Keller (July 1), "Donald Trump is exposed but a criminal trial would be stupid." What I find stupid is Keller's suggestion that the events of Jan. 6, 2021, not be relived in a criminal trial. That suggestion seems nothing more than taking the posture of political correctness. Trump as president, and former president, was and is a criminal and should be put on trial as one.
There were signs at the outset Trump was not presidential material. He fondled women at will and boasted about it. He even is alleged to rape one in the dressing room of a department store, and we know that fits the pattern of his sick behavior. He poked fun at those with mental and physical challenges. After he got into office, his terrible and unacceptable pathological lying became most obvious.
Keller mentions that Trump should not be placed on trial because it would further damage America's image in the world. How much more damaged can that image get after a Trump presidency? What better way to correct America's tarnished image than putting a criminal on trial, with his supporting cast of sordid characters, convicting them all and sending them to jail? If Barack Obama would have done a fractional portion of what Trump did, there would have been calls for him to be skinned alive, then tarred and feathered.
As for Trump, lock him up, as he has called for others to be locked up. Take away the Secret Service protection former presidents are given at taxpayer expense. He violated the Constitution and his oath of office when he refused to protect America from all enemies domestic and foreign. Let this treatment of him serve as an example to others who might be contemplating doing what he has done.
One of the reasons we even had a Trump presidency is because Gerald Ford went down the wrong road in pardoning Richard M. Nixon.
FRANK B. SMITH III
retired educator and business owner
Lafayette