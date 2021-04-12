The eviction moratorium established by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and extended until the end of June, is designed to help renters who cannot afford to pay rent during the ongoing pandemic. However, an unintended consequence is that it negatively affects landlords, who have expenses of their own to pay, including mortgages, taxes, insurance, utilities and maintenance on their properties.
The Realtor organization strongly advocated to Congress for relief to ensure that landlords receive the financial assistance necessary to maintain their obligations and continue to house tenants throughout the CDC eviction moratorium. Rental assistance is available to landlords through Louisiana’s Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and Louisiana Realtors strongly encourages landlords to apply.
This program, which allocates $300 million to the state, is being administered by the Louisiana Housing Corporation in partnership with the Louisiana Office of Community Development in 57 parishes. The state’s larger parishes are administering their own programs.
More than 40% of rental units are owned by small mom-and-pop owners who rely on rental income to both meet rental property obligations and to make ends meet. The rental assistance provided by this program will help these small businesses pay their mortgages, taxes, insurance and worker salaries, while keeping people safely housed. Without financial assistance, these small businesses are at risk of defaulting on loans which can lead to foreclosures.
Foreclosures on this segment of the housing supply could lead to additional homelessness, vacant property and blight. Sustained rental payments are the only way to prevent evictions while maintaining a rental housing supply and avoid these potential consequences.
NORMAN MORRIS
Louisiana Realtors
Baton Rouge