If my Facebook feed were representative of the country, I don't think we would be in the throes of this "fourth wave" of COVID-19. With every refresh, I see a new declaration with encouragement for all to get the vaccine. I suspect, however, that this is not the case for many of you reading this. Facebook, despite its noble world-connecting ideals, is currently a cesspool of misinformation and conspiracies. I am writing this to assure you that the available vaccines are both safe and very effective at preventing severe illness or death from COVID-19.
Concerns about fertility, implanted monitors or big corporate agendas are all either misguided or complete fabrications. I promise that we don't have an agenda, other than trying to prevent or treat illness.
We aren't pandering to a base in order to be reelected. My physician colleagues, be they online or in the cafeteria, lament to one another the pervasive vaccine hesitancy throughout our communities. But we are shouting into an echo chamber. No matter how persuasive our arguments are (and they really are), we aren't speaking to the correct audience.
Truthfully, I don't know where to reach the vaccine-hesitant. I've tried talking with my unvaccinated patients individually with some success. But this is too inefficient, and time is of the essence. We health care providers don't have a megaphone, let alone a media network to amplify our recommendations. So, I'll try it here. Please, please, please get your COVID-19 vaccine. If protecting yourself isn't incentive enough please do it for my two children who are too young to receive the vaccine or my immune-compromised patients receiving chemotherapy. Please do it for them. Because doing it for them is doing it for all of us.
JONATHAN MIZRAHI
physician
New Orleans