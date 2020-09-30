I enjoyed reading the article on Rosie. As a Black man, born in 1945, I questioned the lack of Black women in the 1943 picture. Over the years, I have heard that Andrew Jackson Higgins hired Black men/women at the same pay as White people. This was very unusual at the time.
As a child, I enjoyed listening to my uncle’s accounts of his World War II adventures/work. I would love to see an article addressing Black men and women’s contributions to the war effort.
JOE W. MARION
retired guidance counselor
Laplace