As Louisiana families, businesses and our leaders do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the oil and natural gas industry is part of the critical infrastructure that will deliver the energy Americans depend on. Our industry is committed to maintaining a consistent supply during the threat of COVID-19. We are fortunate to have the energy infrastructure in place to continue to responsibly produce, transport and refine oil and natural gas into the fuels, products, and power that Louisianans need.
Despite these new challenges, history indicates these conditions will be temporary, and our industry is confident that the underlying economic structure in America will enable our nation to persevere. Throughout our history, Louisiana’s oil and natural gas industry has demonstrated our resilience time and time again, adapting to volatile swings and emerging more focused and innovative. Working together, our industry, like the people of Louisiana, will prove resilient again.
Beyond the fuel in our cars, our nation’s supply chain depends heavily on our products and we stand ready to continue supporting all industries, communities and families every day.
As we weather this unprecedented time together, rest assured that the men and women of Louisiana’s oil and natural gas industry are hard at work behind the scenes so that Louisiana has the products and fuels our hospitals, first responders, grocery stores, pharmacies and our families need.
TYLER GRAY
president, Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association
Baton Rouge