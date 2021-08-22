Words taken from our Constitution include "... provide for the common defense." In essence, it says that we will have each other's back. It is a comfort to know that our fellow citizens, working within our federal system, will do what it takes to protect us from foreign and domestic enemies, and we will do the same in return. It is a contract whereby we work together and will endure any pain for a common cause. It requires trust in each other's honor.
Can we consider the trust those in Afghanistan placed in us as we worked with them to produce a better civilization? Many trusted us enough to place themselves in danger to work together and trusted in us to protect them. As humans live in this world, we can consider our understanding to be a covenant. Our honor has been tarnished by our abandonment; what a shame.
Now let's turn to a domestic stage. Our country is being invaded by those who are breaking the law in crossing our borders and occupying our land. We look to the same federal system to protect us from those invaders. The officials who choose to ignore the law and not honor their oath to "support and defend" are breaking their agreement with us, our covenant.
We must consider both happenings in the same light as we contemplate the last sentence in our Declaration of Independence and our eyes fall upon the words, "and our sacred Honor."
JEAN F. HAYDEL
salesman
River Ridge