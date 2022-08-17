APTOPIX Texas School Shooting

Rich Lowry's Aug. 11 column, titled "No, Joe Biden still isn't a good president," shows how out of touch Lowry is with America's need.

Biden will go down in history as one of the greatest American presidents. Incredulously, you ask, how and why?

He hasn't achieved much legislatively. He popularity is very low. He has "stumbles" that cast doubt on his physical ability to do the job. So, so far, how can I possibly say Biden will be one of the greatest presidents in American history?

Because Biden was elected to put his finger in the dike to prevent fascism flooding America while democracy regains its footing. Biden has done, is doing and hopefully will continue to excellently do this job that America needs at this time.

CHARLES MOSLEY

retired teacher

Morgan City

