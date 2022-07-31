“Well, then, 1,2,3, we’re adjourned.”
Not quite the process and wording of Robert’s Rules of Order, which govern how official meetings are conducted. But the group of everyday folks, who for the past two decades have advised the Legislature and the governor on pet overpopulation, aren’t familiar with the strictures of proper protocols for an official government body.
Errors and comedy aside, Chair Jeff Dorson said the Pet Overpopulation Advisory Council is facing a funding crisis that needs to be addressed.
The nine-member council is one of hundreds of such boards that inform public policy — from marketing strawberries to recommending voting machines the state should buy to vetting requests from small towns to fix their drinking water systems to deciding how much homeowners pay utility companies for getting the lights back on after a storm.
Formed in 2002 by former Lt. Gov. Melinda Schwegmann when she was still in the Louisiana House, the council’s charge is to promote low-cost spaying and neutering of dogs and cats by distributing grants to local clinics that would defray the expense of the procedure that can cost up $500. The goal is to entice pet owners to do it.
Roughly 100,000 abandoned dogs and cats run wild across the state, estimated Dorson, who also heads the Humane Society of Louisiana. The idea is to depopulate the animals and avoid just killing the renegades as Romania passed a law to do in the 1990s after the fall of Communism, when packs of dogs attacked children in Bucharest parks. Athens was accused of doing the same to clear the city prior to the 2004 Olympics in Greece.
In Louisiana, only 33 of the 64 parishes have animal control services, Dorson said, that pick-up strays and former pets regularly abandoned at rest stops on the interstates, on the river side of levees and in affluent neighborhoods, such as Baton Rouge’s Garden District. Elsewhere, feral animals are allowed to roam free and procreate.
“This state is in crisis without paying attention,” Dorson said. “It’s hard to get the attention of legislators on pet overpopulation” when so many other issues require focus.
The Pet Overpopulation Advisory Council is funded through the sale of the “Animal Friendly” vehicle license plates featuring a cartoon dog and cat, from which the council receives $50 each. Problem is only about 1,250 license plates have been sold since 2007, according to the Office of Motor Vehicles. (OMV sold 36,074 Super Bowl Champion Saints plates since 2010.) They sell enough "Animal Friendly" plates to raise about $25,000 annually to distribute, Dorson said.
The council can award maybe a dozen grants of $1,000 to $3,000, which can spay or neuter somewhere on the order of about 750 animals.
“We’ve been pretty anemic,” Dorson said. “We need to sell more plates. We need to raise our profile and get more money (from donations) so we’re not so dependent on that one stream of revenue that hasn’t been doing too well over the last couple of years.”
One idea was publicizing a $500 prize for drivers with an “Animal Friendly” license plate. They’d go around, take a photo, then inform the driver they’d won.
Well, except the state can’t legally identify vehicle owners in that way for that purpose.
OK, OK, how about leave a note under the vehicle’s windshield wiper, said someone who wasn’t identified, as is required in governmental meetings, and whose microphone wasn’t turned on because Dorson didn’t know how to operate the system in the House hearing room.
“It is an incentive to purchase the tag with the potential that they would be doing their daily activities and …”
“And some stranger puts a note on their car,” Dorson said.
“It says ‘you have won $500!’”
“I would call 911,” Dorson said.
Maybe the image on the plate could be updated from the smiling dog and cat that was drawn and adopted 20 years ago? Except the council would have to buy out the remaining plates and press new ones — costs way beyond its means.
Another plan forwarded was to develop a brochure or some sort of card or flyer to handout at pet adoption fairs, marathons, and other events.
“We need a graphic, something easy to distribute to people,” said someone on the panel.
A council member was assigned to find out the costs of hiring an artist to design and to print the handout.
Dorson said the council will decide on Oct. 19 when it meets to award grants for the coming year.