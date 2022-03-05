Next week Louisiana heads into its regular legislative session, which begins March 14, with a plate full of bills on issues from abolishing capital punishment to expanding gun rights to limiting transgender athletes’ access.

But the biggest issue is how to divvy up all that extra money — not just billions of pandemic recovery dollars but more than a billion in unexpected tax revenues from a growing economy.

Usually, contestants inside tunnels of cash smile as they stuff dollars into their pockets. Louisiana lawmakers will be doing some of that too. The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana counted about $76 million spent last year on earmarked projects decided behind closed doors and with little explanation of why state dollars were needed.

Budget architects, however, are treading tremulously in memory of how badly lawmakers mismanaged the last time Louisiana was so flush with cash — after hurricane recovery spending from 2005's Katrina and Rita briefly inflated state tax collections.

Back then, legislators and Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal decided to return the largesse to taxpayers by dismantling part of Louisiana's tax structure, which sent the state spiraling into a decade of deficits. Unfortunately for Jindal’s aspirations, governing over a state that couldn’t pay its bills without smoke-and-mirrors accounting tarnished a star he had hoped would lead him to the White House.

That little bit of history is not lost on House Appropriations Committee Chair Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, the Houma Republican whose name will be on House Bill 1, which details the state’s spending plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, who as a Democratic representative voted with Jindal on the major tax cut, and his Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, who as a Republican senator chaired the Finance Committee in the pre-Jindal era, have proposed a budget that limits the growth of government services that have to be paid for year after year. Their proposal also pays down debt, and treats a lot of the extra revenues as one-time money that can be used only as one-time investments in various projects.

PAR appreciates that approach, and so does Zeringue.

“The reality is a lot of the money in the budget comes from increased collections of personal income taxes and a lot is revenue provided by the federal government,” Zeringue told The Advocate | The Times-Picayune on Thursday.

Half of the dollars in this year’s proposed $38.6 billion budget come from the $19.7 billion provided by the federal government. It’s easy to point at COVID recovery, but the truth is, Louisiana has long received far more than its fair share of federal dollars — largely because one in five residents live in poverty. Under the formulas for programs like Medicaid and food stamps, the federal government has decided, for now, to pitch in more support for poor states, like Louisiana, than for rich states, like Maryland.

“The point is, we can’t rely on the dollars that we have no control over,” Zeringue said. “Those dollars aren’t always going to be there.”

The other reality is that in 2025 the nearly half-cent increase to the sales tax — added to stabilize the state’s revenues — will expire. At the same time, money from new vehicle sales taxes will be diverted from the general fund, which pays salaries and services, and into a dedication to pay for roads and bridges. That means a reduction of about $800 million that can only be made up by raising taxes, cutting services, or improving the economy to the point that tax collections cover what will be missing, Zeringue said.

Surely, a silver lining from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is skyrocketing oil and gas prices.

The proposed Fiscal Year ’22-’23 budget has severance tax collections for crude oil at a price of $64.68 per barrel. The benchmark West Texas Intermediate’s price opened Friday at $109. Once that would have added another half-billion dollars to the state’s revenues.

Louisiana’s economy no longer relies as much on oil and gas, Zeringue said. Federal policies, such as limiting leases in the Gulf, have kept service industries from expanding with the price increase as they once would have done.

No, Zeringue said, Louisiana needs to attract more businesses.

“That means we need to focus on infrastructure, highways, bridges and ports,” Zeringue said. “We need to invest in education, not just higher education, but we need to improve K through 12.”