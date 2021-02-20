Like a child yelling, “1,2,3, not me” on the playground, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is blaming bureaucrats and renewable energy for the historic collapse of that state’s power supply during last week’s unprecedented cold that cost 30 Texans their lives.

As Louisiana lawmakers often imitate whatever Texas does, as a kid brother looks up to an older sibling, the frozen situation among Lone Star state utilities is instructive east of the Sabine River.

Abbott first went on Fox’s Sean Hannity to blame frozen wind turbines. “Our wind and our solar got shut down,” he said. “And that thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power on a statewide basis.”

Abbott’s contentions fit nicely with the right-wing narrative that excoriates President Joe Biden’s push for renewable energy sources to replace oil and gas fuels in the future. But Abbott was wrong.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, called ERCOT, manages the Texas-only power grid. ERCOT reported that while some wind turbines froze, failures at natural gas facilities and other fossil-fuel and nuclear plants caused roughly twice as much power loss as renewables.

Abbott, who the Associated Press reported has raised more than $26 million campaign dollars from the fossil fuel industry, then called for ERCOT leadership to resign.

Perhaps part of the problem can be traced back to 2002, when Texas deregulated its power grid, eventually allowing residents and businesses to choose which utility to use. Presumably, competition would lower consumer prices. The Texas grid is not connected to other states and therefore couldn’t draw needed power from other regions, as Louisiana did, during last week's freeze.

In Louisiana, and most states, privately owned utilities operate as monopolies within service areas, largely because having one company handle all the equipment required for generation and distribution is considered more efficient. As monopolies, the utilities have to answer to regulators. The five elected members of the Louisiana Public Service Commission are charged with keeping consumer prices down and power systems up. Regulators require regular and costly upgrades in equipment to ensure better reliability. Competition between utilities in Texas kept its focus firmly fixed on profits, leaving the upgrades to the companies themselves.

Louisiana utilities point to historically high demand, caused by customers running their heaters full out, coupled with frozen equipment and pipeline constraints as the cause of Louisiana’s systemic outages during the polar vortex last week.

“The outages and the difficulty with our grid system in Louisiana, where we have very little renewable energy, makes it abundantly clear that it is not renewable energy’s fault,” said Logan Atkinson Burke, executive director for the Alliance for Affordable Energy, a consumer advocacy group based in New Orleans. Natural gas fuels the generators that make 51% of the electricity Entergy sells. Renewable sources of energy fuel 3% of the electricity made.

“Whether it is extreme heat and humidity, hurricanes or extreme cold, the way we have powered our homes and businesses for the last century needs to change,” Burke said.

But in a state where fossil fuel energy provides a lot of tax receipts for government and jobs for residents, such a shift will take years.

A relatively simple solution that could start now is making Louisiana homes and buildings more energy efficient, which would help save power and keep people more comfortable during the hurricanes and polar vortexes that lead to widespread power outages, Burke said.

“Our housing stocks aren’t really designed and built for temperatures that get down to the teens. So, heaters are going to be taxed, in general, appliances in your house will be taxed because of cold weather,” said Entergy Louisiana President Phillip May.

The reality is that the low household incomes in Louisiana, which also has the second-highest poverty rate in the nation, make buying expensive energy efficient appliances and insulation economically unfeasible for most.

The Louisiana Public Service Commission instituted a pilot program that sends professionals into homes to do energy efficiency audits, which result in a checklist and some financial help. The program was supposed to last for two years to give regulators a chance to come up with rules and a money source for the changes, most likely an additional fee on monthly utility bills. That was seven years ago.

In the meantime, the program remains over-subscribed, with the number of requests emptying all the dollars available within six-to-eight weeks of its annual reopening.

Louisiana’s Public Service Commission has been researching whether to follow Texas’ example of deregulating the utilities. Hopefully, last week’s example in Texas will give them pause, and regulators can focus more on Louisiana-based programs, like weatherizing buildings.