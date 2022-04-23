Spencer Hudson was making drinks March 20 behind the bar at the Cat’s Meow in the French Quarter when he crumpled dead to the floor, shot in the chest by a stray bullet that was fired at someone else outside on Bourbon Street.

Two of his friends, who also work on Bourbon Street, traveled to Baton Rouge last week to ask the Louisiana Legislature to allow the New Orleans City Council — contrary to existing state gun laws — to limit folks from toting firearms into the French Quarter and to public events like the Jazz Fest. “I don’t feel secure,” said musician Tracy Brown.

House Bill 209, by New Orleans Democratic Rep. Mandie Landry, would have allowed the council to set gun control measures that are stronger than the state allows currently. “At the end of the day, we’re asking this committee and the Legislature to allow New Orleans to carve out legislation that affects the unique problems that we have,” said City Council member Eugene Green.

Hudson’s friends also were joined by Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, who testified that Louisiana has the nation’s second-highest rate of gun-related deaths, behind Mississippi, with 26.3 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Every year an average of 575 Louisiana residents die, and 1,700 are wounded.

“The math is very clear: Louisiana has the highest rate of homicides and gun assaults,” he said.

But the debate quickly became a critique of Williams’ sometimes stormy 15-month reign as district attorney, which include claims by law enforcement that he doesn’t aggressively prosecute crimes.

Pulling out his copy of the Louisiana Supreme Court's Annual Report for 2021, Prairieville Republican Rep. Tony Bacala, who is the vice chair of the House Committee on the Administration of Criminal Justice, began reading statistics that showed Orleans Parish had filed 1,807 criminal complaints in courts, compared to, say, 7,800 in Jefferson and 6,300 in East Baton Rouge parishes. New Orleans held only four criminal jury trials during 2021. Jefferson Parish had 34, and East Baton Rouge had 15.

Bacala, a retired Ascension Parish Sheriff’s deputy, said maybe a lack of criminal prosecutions led to the increase in of violent crime (To be fair, crime is up all over the country).

“Is there a point in time when we start recognizing a correlation between the ineffectiveness of the criminal justice system and crime?” Bacala said. His GOP-dominated committee rejected the bill.

Williams pointed out that New Orleans criminal courts have been reopened only four weeks and trials already have been held.

“Given the fact that criminals are able to do it (acquire guns), you and the people from New Orleans you represent, believe that prohibiting law-abiding citizens. … You think that restricting their rights is the way to solve crime?” said Chalmette Republican Rep. Ray Garofalo.

Who to blame for causing violent crime, however, somewhat misses the point.

What this legislation is about is state government’s preeminence over local government. Unlike most states in the nation, Louisiana holds tight reins on municipal officials and police jurors through a wide range of laws, from what taxes can be collected locally to what local governments can and cannot do.

The real issue is a law that’s not yet two years old, which was passed over the fierce objections from city governments across the state.

Lawmakers may remove permits, training required for concealed carry in Louisiana; see all Gun Day bills A House committee advanced legislation Tuesday that would remove the permits — and training that goes with it — required for carrying conceale…

New Orleans, at the time, had ordinances prohibiting guns in public buildings used for youth recreational programs. Baton Rouge banned firearms at all BREC parks and playgrounds. Lafayette and Hammond were among the municipalities that had forbidden people from carrying guns into places where families gather.

But safety concerns articulated by city officials were trumped by arguments that law-abiding people unknowingly broke the law when they carried guns, perfectly legal in one jurisdiction, into another with different rules. Act 299 of the 2020 Legislative Session negated the patchwork of different local ordinances. That left state law, which allows guns to be carried pretty much anywhere in Louisiana.

Cities, like New Orleans, continue to argue that one size for rural and urban Louisiana doesn’t fit all their situations.

“People who live in different areas of the state have different needs, different desires,” said Landry. “We have state preemption on a whole lot of issues.”