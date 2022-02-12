House Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee repeated variations of “We looked at all options and this is the approach we took” during Thursday’s debate of House Bill 1.

Of the 12 maps so far proposed, the one in HB1 would preserve five strongly Republican congressional districts and one majority Black seat. The Senate passed Senate Bill 5, which is largely the same, on a 27-12 party line vote Wednesday.

Magee's colleagues, at least some of them, noted that a third of Louisiana’s population is African American and asked in every imaginable way: Couldn’t a second district be drawn that would give Black candidates a fighting chance of winning?

Their answer was in the 70-33 vote advancing HB1. Republicans hold the majority in both chambers at the State Capitol and can do as they please. And in this case, that means not voluntarily ceding power to the Democrats in a U.S. House of Representatives that is near evenly split.

In fact, it’s the same pitched battle being waged at state houses across the nation, regardless of which party holds the power. Republican-run states like Arizona and Kansas drew maps that increased the chances for GOP candidates, while Democratic-dominated states like Illinois and New York did the same for their partisans.

The Magee Mantra also was a legalistic answer in line with what surely will be Season 2 of the redistricting drama. Ohio and North Carolina supreme courts already have thrown out congressional maps in their states. Six other states are in litigation. Every indication is that Louisiana also will be headed to court.

The U.S. Supreme Court lifted a stay requiring Alabama to include a second Black majority congressional district, but added that it would revisit the issue soon.

And that’s where power politics, once again, intersects with the nation’s unresolved race relations.

At issue is the remaining part of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which rid the South of policies that had kept Black people from participating in governing for nearly a century after they were released from bondage. Provisions allowed more Black candidates to be elected.

But the high court in 2013 deactivated much of the Voting Rights Act, leaving Section 2.

The courts have interpreted Section 2 to say that in a state with a history of racial polarization, another minority-majority district is warranted if that population lives close enough together that a district can be drawn in which past elections show a reasonable chance that minority voters can choose the candidate of their choice. The high court decided years ago not to get involved in partisan-based gerrymandering, leaving Section 2 as the only avenue to challenge redistricting.

“In Louisiana, you can’t separate race and party at this point,” said Peter Robins-Brown of Louisiana Progress, a civil rights group advocating for additional minority representation.

Only 2% of the state’s 1 million registered Republicans are Black voters, while nearly 60% of Democrats are African American voters, according to the Secretary of State, meaning a second majority Black district would translate into a second Democratic congressperson.

There are many reasons for the Republican ascendancy in Louisiana politics, one of which is the substantial number of people moving from rural communities to the cities, said Baton Rouge demographer John Couvillon. The population shift led to more election districts becoming a higher percentage of one race or the other.

Also, he said, the Democratic Party moved away from the issues that galvanize White voters in rural areas.

A lion of the old populism, Foster Campbell, of Bossier Parish, is one of the remaining White Democratic elected officials. He has spent 45 years in office, the last 19 representing a largely rural north Louisiana on the Public Service Commission.

He says the Democratic Party started losing its hold on economically-based populist politics when John F. Kennedy, as president, started supporting greater African American participation in social and political life. The shift to Republicans accelerated when Ronald Reagan was elected president in 1980, but really coalesced in the 2016 campaign of Donald Trump, whose racially conservative views were articulated in a populist style that appealed to many White voters.

“A lot of it is race, pure and simple,” Campbell said. “Trump turned up the heat about 300 degrees. It went from simmering to boiling.”