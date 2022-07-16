Louisiana began down what one legislator calls the “slippery slope” toward eliminating job-protecting tenure for college professors who mouth off in unapproved ways.
Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, Friday received designees for the Task Force on Tenure in Postsecondary Education, putting Louisiana on the path already tread by other Republican-majority states seeking to remove what some professors call protection for academic free thought and what some conservatives say is a license to indoctrinate youth with extremist thought.
“The caricature for tenure has been weaponized on the national level for political pursuits,” University of Louisiana System President Jim Henderson testified May 11 as legislators considered creating the task force. “I encourage you that the conversation around this is around the merits and not about the politics.”
Louisiana is just the latest state flirting with clipping the wings of educators.
Last month the Texas Republican Party passed a platform that included: “We support abolishing the system of tenure in academia and advocate replacing it with a merit-based system for teacher retention.”
Florida passed a law in April that bans the teaching of “Critical Race Theory” — an academic framework that considers how prejudice impacted systems — and makes it harder for faculty to retain tenure.
The University of Georgia System approved changes to the post-tenure policy that could terminate, without a hearing, those teachers who receive unfavorable reviews.
South Dakota abolished its faculty union and dissolved the peer review system.
Wisconsin, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas also have taken similar steps.
The South Carolina Legislature earlier this year considered the "Cancelling Professor Tenure Act,” which would prohibit public colleges and universities from awarding tenure to faculty members hired after Dec. 31. Iowa did the same. Neither measure passed.
Truth is Louisiana legislators’ step is fairly tentative — task force studies are legislator-speak for “I don’t have the votes for a bill.” Politics aside, universities face dramatic drops in enrollment in the near future. They’re seeking different business models to bring down costs, part of which includes limiting the number of tenured professors.
Nationally, according to Best Colleges, part-time faculty members, who aren’t eligible for tenure, account for 40% of the academic workforce, compared to just 24% in 1975. From 1975 to 2015, full-time tenured positions declined 26%.
Monroe Republican Sen. Stewart Cathey Jr. sponsored Louisiana’s Senate Concurrent Resolution 6.
“Postsecondary students should be confident that they are being exposed to a variety of viewpoints, including those that are dissenting,” the resolution states. The resolution seeks to ensure that “faculty members are not using their courses for the purpose of political, ideological, religious or anti-religious indoctrination.”
Cathey maintains that the task force is not about eliminating tenure but investigating how the practice, which dates back to the Greek philosophers, has evolved since formally instituted beginning in 1811 to protect academic freedom. Tenure makes firing professors difficult. Obtaining tenure typically takes six years with candidates about halfway through being reviewed by peers in the university and faculty from outside the state. Three years later, usually, the candidate’s work is again reviewed and tenure is only offered on a vote by senior faculty and administrators.
“I’m very concerned about this being a slippery slope,” Baton Rouge Republican Rep. Barbara Freiburg, whose district is home to many LSU professors, told Cathey during a House Education Committee hearing on SCR6. “The last thing I would want to see is the Legislature telling universities how they should determine tenure.”
Cathey replied: “A professor at a university can go on Twitter and blast anybody that they want with zero retribution. So, maybe what this says is there should be a tenure policy or free-speech policies across all levels of state government.”
UL System President Henderson quotes Ruth Simmons, president of Prairie View A&M University, a historically Black institution, on the issue. She said: “Education at its best is the anthesis of comfort. … We have to challenge the status quo and challenge what conventional wisdom is and that’s what puts faculty members in a precarious position.”
Henderson successfully negotiated with Cathey to add more professors chosen by faculty to the task force. The panel is set to begin meeting in two weeks and must produce by March 1 a report, from which proposed legislation might stem.
“You can study something, but we know what the outcome is going to produce: That outcome is an unequivocal attestation that indeterminate tenure is essential to academic freedom and admission in colleges and universities,” Henderson said last week.