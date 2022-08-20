Amazon sells, for $17.95, T-shirts that say, “Joe Biden Sucks.” There’s a “Let’s Go Brandon” T-shirt listing the president’s major successes as a border crisis and inflation. Both come in a variety of colors.
U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, the Lafayette Republican seeking his fourth term in Congress, last week emailed supporters: “Our nation has stumbled, not because of the system that was envisioned by divine guidance and established by our Founding Fathers — but because of the insidious forces who seek to destroy us.”
Following the system established by the founders, Biden last week signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, which eventually will modestly decrease consumer prices, includes the United States’ largest effort yet to combat global warming and provides more health care to low- and middle-income people.
In fact, despite near-total opposition of Republicans in a Congress that has equal numbers of partisans in the U.S. Senate, Biden has accomplished a lot since taking office 19 months ago.
Though the president has been buffeted from both the left and the right as ineffectual and weak, this dysfunctional Congress has enacted legislation to spend $1.9 trillion to strengthen an economy stunted by the pandemic; provide $1 trillion to overhaul the nation’s neglected highways, bridges and ports; make medical treatment easier to obtain for veterans exposed to toxins; and enhance the manufacture of semiconductors to counter China — all before the Inflation Reduction Act was signed Tuesday.
Biden didn’t get what he initially sought in any of those measures, but the bills contain much of his vision and were passed in an atmosphere of harsh personal invective.
The key, Democratic U.S. Rep. Troy Carter said in an interview last week, is not to take opponents’ criticism personally, but to keep on talking. Eventually, both sides can find points on which they agree.
“This gives us the opportunity to put real, solid, concrete resources behind it, not rhetoric. So, the reality is we’re a lot further along than we have ever been before,” said Carter, of New Orleans.
For Louisiana, the Inflation Reduction Act includes rebates for installing appliances and repairing homes to increase energy efficiency and thus lower monthly electricity bills. The act also allows the federal government to negotiate drug prices for Medicare, which will lower prescription costs for seniors. To help pay for all this, the new law sets a corporate tax rate of at least 15% to address companies that show large profits on their accounts but pay little to no taxes, which the business community says threatens investments for expansion.
Help to pass some of the earlier bills during Biden's administration came from Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, of Baton Rouge. He supported the bills for infrastructure spending and expansion of veterans’ health care, but not the Inflation Reduction Act.
Cassidy lets few chances pass to criticize Biden and his policies. Cassidy blames Biden for slowing oil and gas exploration, which the senator says led to high gasoline prices and inflation. Yet Cassidy was among the eight Republican senators that supported five pieces of Biden legislation, The New York Times counted.
Practical politics over partisan rhetoric harkens back to the nation’s history.
Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower, for instance, negotiated with a majority Democratic Congress to pass the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956, which provided $1.1 billion to jump start the building of the nation’s interstate highway system.
The program Eisenhower envisioned was defeated, changed in negotiation several times before passing Congress over the objections of powerful Louisiana U.S. Sen. Russell Long, who was concerned about raising gasoline taxes to pay for it.
Eisenhower signed the bill on June 29, 1956, from Walter Reed Army Medical Hospital, where he was recovering from intestinal surgery. The news of that day, however, focused on the marriage of actress Marilyn Monroe to playwright Arthur Miller.
The founders envisioned a dysfunctional Congress. James Madison, the key drafter of the U.S. Constitution, wrote in the Federalist Papers: “Ambition must be made to counteract ambition.”
The Constitution dispersed powers among the branches of government but created incentives for the politicians to work together. The design was to ensure that relationships would always be in flux and that would compel politicians to compromise on critical issues.
“We didn’t get everything we want, we rarely do, but that’s part of negotiation,” Carter said of the impressive sheaf of legislation passed by this Congress. “This is not a ‘Mission Accomplished’ sign; this is a ‘Mission Continued’ sign.”