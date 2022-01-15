President Joe Biden likened senators opposing federal voting rights legislation to Confederates and segregationists.
Though over the top, Biden was whipping support last week for an elections package that twice has been defeated by U.S. senators.
This time, the bare Democratic majority in the upper chamber proposed outflanking Republican senators using the same parliamentary gambit the GOP had used to approve appointment of conservative judges when they had a tenuous control of the Senate.
On a party-line vote Thursday, the U.S. House attached language from the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act onto a bill allowing NASA to lease property. Earlier this year each of the voting rights measures had cleared the House, only to be ignored in the Senate because filibuster rules require approval of 60 senators to begin debate.
Senate rules also allow for Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, to suspend the filibuster with 51 votes — instead of 60 — in situations such as the NASA leasing bill finds itself. But all 50 senators who are or vote Democratic, plus the vice president, 51 in all, must agree.
Two Democratic senators don’t.
“If you get 51% of the vote, you do not get your way 100% of the time,” quipped Sen. John N. Kennedy, R-Madisonville.
The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would return powers to the U.S. Department of Justice to oversee election laws and practices to ensure equal participation.
The Freedom to Vote Act would allow states to expand the use of mail ballots, require more days of early voting, make election day a holiday, and give voters more legal tools to challenge politically lopsided districts that guarantee a party’s dominance in state and local politics for the next decade.
It was a historic turnout that gave Biden the win in the 2020 presidential election. Voters, including many who don’t usually participate, took advantage of COVID-19 accommodations, like mail balloting, extended early voting, and drive-through drop boxes.
Spurred by unproven allegations of widespread cheating, GOP-dominated legislatures in 19 states passed sweeping laws in 2021 that make voting more difficult for working people by curtailing drop boxes, adding more identification requirements, and giving party leaders powers over elections at the expense of the professionals.
Older voters can still recall the days before the Voting Rights Act of 1965 when African Americans in Louisiana and the rest of the South had to answer obscure history questions or solve complex math problems in order to register to vote. In many ways, it was easier when the racism was so blatant.
In his Atlanta remarks last week, Biden sought to paint accessibility as the new color-based discrimination, and that’s not as easy.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, of Baton Rouge, has been vilified by fellow Republicans for saying aloud that Biden won the election over Trump. He then collaborated with the president to pass the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
But Cassidy feels the voting rights bills give Democrats too much of an advantage. He echoed Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, who said: “This is a Trojan horse to carry a lot of other provisions that the Democrats have wanted.”
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, another Baton Rouge Republican, goes to the same talking point as Cassidy: Georgia has more early voting days than Biden’s Delaware.
Last year, Ardoin sat down with Louisiana legislators who want to pass restrictive laws, as Republicans in other states have done. He worked with state lawmakers to develop legislation that sidetracked more extreme ideas.
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law most, but not all, of those bills.
Ardoin spent much of Thursday's interview on the federal voting rights bills cataloging the practical difficulties of the requirements. But his biggest concern with the legislation is the outsized role the federal government would have in the tradition of locals determining how their elections should be run.
Neither Cassidy nor Ardoin see a need to make voting easier under existing Louisiana laws.
But statistics show that more working people participated than ever before when they could use mail ballots, drop-off boxes and extended poll hours.
Surely, some compromise that doesn't advantage one party over the other could be found. If federalism is the problem, perhaps Louisiana legislators can focus on ways to make voting easier that don’t help either side.