No lawmaker will say it aloud, though several privately admit to the strategy of asking the courts to redistrict Louisiana should Republican legislators fail to voluntarily give up power — particularly over whether this state sends two Black congresspeople to Washington, D.C. or leaves it at one.

Reapportionment is basically a math problem guided by law, specifically Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which prohibits “dilution” of minorities' electoral power — packing all available Black people into some districts and dispersing the rest over multiple majority White districts where they have little influence.

In Louisiana Republicans, who hold majorities in both chambers at the State Capitol and can pass whatever they want, seem perfectly happy with a map that would keep five White Republicans and one Black Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

About 250 advocates showed up Wednesday to point out that the last year's Census shows Black people make up 33% of the state. One-third of six congressional districts equals two Black majority districts. Hence, testimony that develops a record for court.

“My response to one-third of six is two,” said state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a Slidell Republican and chair of the upper chamber’s redistricting committee, is that the Voting Rights Act does not guarantee representation based on proportionality.

Hewitt said a district needs to be about 58% Black to ensure that Black voters can elect their candidate of choice, and that it isn’t possible to draw two majority Black districts with substantial enough margins in either seat to ensure that.

“You could potentially risk not having a minority elected to either one,” Hewitt argued for her Senate Bill 5, which tinkers along the edges but maintains the status quo.

Democratic state Sen. Cleo Fields of Baton Rouge, who submitted his own proposed legislation with two Black majority districts, agreed that the Voting Rights Act doesn’t say X number of minorities equals X number of minority representatives. But if the minority population is compact enough, he said, a second minority district is needed. His maps do that.

Fields said an African American candidate has a far greater chance of getting elected in a district with 54% Black voters than in a district with 70% White voters.

Since becoming the 18th state in 1812, Louisiana has sent 171 individuals to the U.S. House and 63 to the U.S. Senate; five have been Black. The first, Charles E. Nash, had the protection of the U.S. Army in 1875. The remaining four have been elected since 1991 from majority Black districts.

Michael Pernick, redistricting counsel for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc., was more direct: Hewitt’s SB5 violates the Voting Rights Act.

The U.S. Supreme Court laid out preconditions such as the availability of workable alternatives when minority populations are large enough and live in a compact area to create a district, plus a history showing Black voters have virtually no chance to elect their candidates in White-dominated districts, he argued.

All of this, from both sides, isn’t idle chatter. These are points that need to be shown in court.

The Ohio Supreme Court heard arguments Jan. 26 on that state’s congressional maps. Republican lawmakers in North Carolina argued to that state’s Supreme Court Wednesday that gerrymandering wasn’t specifically forbidden. The U.S. Justice Department has sued Texas over its GOP-leaning congressional maps.

Sitting before the U.S. Supreme Court is Merrill v. Milligan, the case challenging Alabama’s mapping of only one minority-majority congressional district.

On Jan. 24, a federal court — Donald Trump nominated two of the three justices — ruled that Black voters, who make up 27% of Alabama’s population, live in sufficiently compact areas to create a second minority-majority congressional district and that the state has a history of racial polarization.

Alabama’s Republican majority counters that too much attention was paid to race in the maps outlining a second majority Black district. The exercise should first consider race-neutral factors, such as linking rural areas and other common interests, according to the state’s filings with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, filed a brief supporting Alabama. “Over the last decade, this Court and the lower courts have consistently told legislatures that race cannot predominate when they draw representative districts,” Landry argued.

Like in Alabama and elsewhere, Louisiana has congressional elections set for November that can’t proceed until the courts or legislators decide which redistricting maps to accept.