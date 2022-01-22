For years, White legislators have neutered minority participation in Louisiana politics and that needs to be corrected, at least so say the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and 15 other human rights organizations that have submitted dozens of proposals redrawing district lines from where candidates for legislative, congressional, and other offices will run for election.

The latest Census Bureau count gives legislators the opportunity to do just that as Louisiana’s Black population increased by 3.78% during the past decade to 33% of the state’s total population. The White population decreased by 6.3%. But among the 144 seats in the state Legislature, only 37 are held by Black lawmakers — or just under 26% of members.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana illustrated two possible plans that would provide nine additional majority-“Black opportunity” House districts and four additional “Black opportunity” Senate districts.

After nine town halls where more than 800 residents gave their input, many of whom said they want to see more minorities in the Legislature, lawmakers are putting pencil to paper to produce new maps. They will gather next week on Feb. 1 for the sole purpose of redrawing districts that fit the shifting population.

But properly apportioning voters by race is difficult, as state Rep. Tanner Magee pointed out at a hearing Thursday.

Looking at a map advanced by the ACLU for Houma-based Senate District 8, Magee noted no roads cross the marshes from the east Terrebonne Parish part of the proposed district to Chalmette and Port Sulphur. The senator would have to drive a couple of hours: up to New Orleans then down the Mississippi River to Port Sulphur.

And what commonalities do these communities share?

“Did you send people out to like Bourg, Louisiana, and see what their interests were,” asked Magee, a Houma Republican who is the House’s second highest leader.

Reapportionment is basically a math problem guided by law, specifically Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which prohibits “dilution” of minorities' electoral power — packing all available Black people into some districts and dispersing the rest over multiple majority White districts where they have little influence.

All of this is overseen by politicians who want to keep as constituents the people who elected them and jettison those who didn’t.

“As far as ‘communities of interests’ go, the priority is Section 2 compliance,” said Chris Kaiser, advocacy director for the ACLU of Louisiana.

Redistricting is not a simple recipe because “communities of interest” impacts the science. It’s a term that will be repeated, a lot, during the next few weeks as the redistricting maps are negotiated.

“It means something different for every person,” said state Rep. John M. Stefanski, who as chair of the House & Governmental Affairs committee is a point person for redistricting.

“To me, it’s part of my cultural identity. Think about the Cajun culture. My grandparents spoke French. My Dad speaks French. That’s a commonality. Crawfish boils, all these things we kind of do in a region that are very identifiable.” It’s also about where people go to church, the neighborhoods they live in, the traditional boundaries that form a cohesive community.

Apart from the increase in minority populations, the trend most apparent in the decennial U.S. Census are the losses in rural areas and gains in urban regions. A Crowley Republican, Stefanski’s 42nd House District has 37,368 people, which is 6,992 shy of the necessary population for a House seat. The mostly rural 42nd likely will have to pick up population from nearby urban districts to reach the legal requirement.

“There’s an argument to be made that if you live in a rural community, you feel like you’ve been evaporated. There is a strong sentiment to make sure rural communities have a strong identity,” said Stefanski. He likely will be running for state attorney general next year so won’t go to the mattresses trying to fill the 42nd with voters who support him as representative.

“There are a number of colleagues, including myself, where it is probably less about them personally and more about the communities,” Stefanski said. Throughout history, District 42 has been a Lafayette and south Acadia Parish district.

“You want to keep communities that have always been together, together,” he concluded. “At the same time, you have to follow the numbers and the law. That’s the rub.”