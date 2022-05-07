Almost a decade had passed when Lake Charles Republican Rep. Brett Geymann recently approached the podium in the Louisiana House to add dense financialese on page 12 in the preamble of the state operating budget. The House agreed.

“We’re putting the band back together,” Geymann said a few days later.

He’s talking about the “Fiscal Hawks,” a loosely configured bipartisan group of representatives that Geymann helped lead during their brief life starting about 15 years ago. They challenged the razzle-dazzle financing then-Gov. Bobby Jindal was using.

The fiscal hawks — whose numbers included then Reps. John Bel Edwards, now governor, and John Schroder, now state treasurer — pursued technical process changes in the way the state’s finances were distributed and challenged some of the lavish tax breaks granted under the economic development umbrella.

Their chief goal was to stop the use of one-time dollars from property sales, legal settlements and existing funds from paying annual expenses that appear in the budget every year. The Fiscal Hawks argued that using money not available next year to pay recurring expenses led to midyear budget cuts and started each new fiscal year in the hole, which happened in most of Jindal’s eight years as governor.

Though briefly successful influencing fiscal policy and irritating the administration, the hawks fell apart as the 2015 campaign season neared and some of its GOP members, including Geymann, embraced the fight over the Common Core academic standards — that year’s cause du jour.

When the 2015 election smoke cleared, Geymann was out, having been term-limited after 12 years in the House, and Edwards was governor. Edwards balanced the budget by cutting spending and raising the state sales tax a penny.

Most of the old krewe had moved on. Then-Reps. Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, and Kirk Talbot, R-River Ridge; Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, and Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, became senators.

These days instead of having to find a billion dollars every year and talking about which university to close, Louisiana has around $2 billion extra and the talk is about how to spend the surplus.

The situation Geymann confronted, when elected in 2021 to return to the House, reminds him of the way things looked a couple of years after arriving the first time in 2004.

After the 2005 Katrina and Rita hurricanes, a state that many thought was down for the count unexpectedly rebounded with billions of dollars from the federal government and insurance companies that went into frenzied rebuilding and the purchase of replacement appliances, vehicles and such. Flush with cash, lawmakers expanded old services, added new ones, and cut taxes, systemically setting up years of revenue shortfalls when the economy soured.

“For me, post Rita-Katrina was a lasting experience,” Geymann said in an interview last week. “It’s Groundhog Day. We’re doing the same thing now that we did then: paying down deferred maintenance, raising teacher pay.”

Geymann praises Edwards and legislators for directing much, not all, of the extra money into one-time investments on infrastructure projects and paying down debts. But the Revenue Estimating Conference, which decides how much money the state can use, is forecasting the economy — hence the state’s revenue collections — will flatten in coming years.

“We’re spending a lot of money,” Geymann said. “We’ll have to buckle up again.”

Geymann’s amendment to House Bill 1, the state’s operating budget, is written in an English that can only be described as “technical.” It basically blocks using extra money expected to be “recognized” by the REC on Monday to add another $500 to proposed pay raises for educators or any other expenses that will become part of the annual operating budget and have to be paid in the future. Geymann said the additional funds needed to increase teacher pay raises from $1,500 to $2,000 can and should be found in the recurring revenue stream.

Geymann has three other bills and a constitutional amendment working its way through the system that would control how surplus dollars are spent. Other legislators are pursuing similar bills that restrict how money is categorized and used. For instance, state Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, wants to start weaning the state off the proceeds of the increased state sales tax, which is scheduled to end in 2025 and nearly $450 million used to pay ongoing bills drops off.

“We need to be careful on recurring expenses; that’s what expands the budget,” Geymann said.