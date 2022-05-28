The Schoolhouse Rock song gives short shrift to what actually happens while a lonely bill “hopes and prays” to one day become a law.

Louisiana legislators filed 2,159 bills and resolutions this session, which ends a week from Monday. Historically, about 700 become law.

Many bills take circuitous routes to accomplish their goals by other means.

Negotiations often break down on a bill’s way to passage, as they did over how best to manage the nearly 1,500 persons still in prison after the U.S. Supreme Court called nonunanimous jury verdicts unconstitutional. State Rep. Randal Gaines, D-LaPlace, had spent three years trying to develop a system to manage the cases of those still incarcerated on convictions now found to have been improperly determined.

Gaines withdrew his measure late Thursday as his colleagues were gathering their belongings in anticipation of a long weekend before this week's final push.

The various interests had agreed on all but one point — whether an unanimous decision of a special panel reviewing the cases was needed to release those convicted in the past of the most violent offenses by jurors who didn’t all agree on guilt.

The affected inmates will have to wait for a Louisiana Supreme Court decision, Gaines said.

Even when the principals agree, the legislative process sometimes sidelines a measure.

House Bill 175 sought to eliminate copays that the roughly 30,000 inmates in state prisons need to see a doctor when sick. Copays were applied years ago by the Legislature.

As Louisiana’s prison population ages, the family who would send a few dollars for the inmate’s account fades away, said Ronald Marshall, who was recently released after 25 years behind bars. Like most inmates, he lived in dense-packed dormitories where one man’s illness can quickly spread.

“The copay prevents guys from getting the help that they need,“ Marshall said. “I could see him (a fellow inmate) coughing in the dorm, throwing up mucus, but he’s not going to the infirmary.”

Last year, the Department of Public Safety and Corrections counted 24,573 routine sick calls and another 33,562 emergencies. The clinic didn’t charge for 25,088 of those visits. Corrections collected an annual average of $169,829 from inmate copays over the past five years. The annual budget for prison medical care is $98 million.

Corrections was wary about totally eliminating the copay — the Legislature had ordered it — but was willing to negotiate with inmate advocates, a New Orleans-based group called Voice of the Experienced.

On April 19, New Orleans Democratic Rep. Mandie Landry, who sponsored HB175, and Natalie LaBorde, counsel for DOC, came to the House Criminal Justice committee hearing table with a settlement: $2 copay but only for inmates with more than $200 in their draw accounts, no copay for prescriptions.

It’s an “all systems go” moment when competing interests announce they now agree. Usually, a committee says great and advances a bill that has a good chance of becoming law.

But Kenner Republican Rep. Debbie Villio objected, which led to a 6-6 vote, leaving the measure in limbo. Not dead, but not advanced either.

“We were totally shocked,” said Will Harrell, VOTE’s policy counsel.

Last week, Villio said she couldn’t remember the specifics after hearing so many bills.

On April 6, Villio said of HB175: “As criminal justice director in Jefferson Parish, I was the umbrella agency over the jail. You had inmates spending lots of money on candy, chips, you name it. Yet my budget was paying for their toothpaste, for them to watch TV, etc. … I don’t know why we believe they should not have to pay a copay.”

Landry asked that a top Corrections executive tell the committee that they were OK with the settlement. That testimony, she felt, would soften opposition and get the legislation on track.

Corrections Undersecretary Thomas Bickham was set to testify on a Tuesday but got called away. To get the legislation on the committee agenda for the next day required, under parliamentary rules, approval of the full House. Such requests are routinely granted.

Not this time.

Landry had received word opponents would rally. She asked Committee Chair Joe Marino, No Party-Gretna, not to pursue the motion for fear that it would attract too many “no” votes.

“DOC would be nervous about it if a simple motion to suspend the rules was defeated,” Landry said.

The hope now is that Secretary James LeBlanc will apply the settlement in a regulation and lower inmate copays.