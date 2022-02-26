At the start of each Louisiana Voting System Commission meeting, First Assistant Secretary of State Nancy Landry reads the law that formed the group. Her usual monotone became animated Wednesday — the day the commission was to make its formal recommendation on how voters will cast ballots in the future.

“I’ll say that again. It’s to determine the type of the voting system, not a particular vendor, not a particular system but a type of system,” Landry said. “We still have to follow the procurement code.”

By the time the meeting opened, commissioners had decided to delay making recommendations from which Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin would ask vendors to bid on the equipment and software necessary.

Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley, then asked his 12 colleagues to wait until he could take a look at the equipment. “I’m not in a position to be able to make a vote today until I physically see what a ballot-marking device is, what types of hand-marked ballots look like.” They agreed.

On the surface, it all sounds reasonable.

But the formula for a new voting system has ended up being a cloudy mixture of the state’s labyrinthine procurement rules, fears among some voters of fraudulent results, and worries by others that the changes will keep many from participating.

A previous effort to replace Louisiana’s fleet of aging voting machines — an odyssey that began before Ardoin became secretary in 2018 — was set aside when losing vendors claimed the process was rigged. Their allegations were complex and detailed, but the one-sentence synopsis was that the “request for proposal” was written to include accessories that only one bidder could fulfill.

This time around, the newly-created commission needs to decide between a voting system with handwritten checkmarks on paper ballots that are counted by hand, or one with touchscreen machines that print the selections for the voter to review, then cast by feeding it into a scanner.

Vendors weren’t included in the deliberation because the commission was deciding policy. Forgive the analogy, but does the state need a sedan or pickup truck? The fear of involving vendors earlier in the process was that commissioners would fall in love with the Multi-Flex Tailgate, which would channel the decision toward not only a pickup, but one made by Chevrolet.

The commission’s next meeting, possibly in March, will include vendors.

Ardoin said he favors the touchscreen system that creates a paper receipt for the voter to verify before casting the ballot.

Louisiana is one of the last states still relying on Direct Recording Electronic, or DRE, voting machines that are not outfitted with devices to make a paper record that Ardoin says could be used to audit results and reassure voters that their preferences are being accurately included.

Louisiana also is one of the few that operate elections from the state level. Most states set standards for the local jurisdictions to conduct their own elections.

Only 1,336 jurisdictions in 16 states, out of nearly 10,000 nationwide, use hand-counted ballots, according to the latest Election Administration and Voting Survey Comprehensive Report. More than half the jurisdictions use ballot-marking devices with attachments that create voter-verified paper audit trails.

Lawmakers in Republican-majority states advocate for hand-counting paper ballots, saying the machinery is insecure. Utah, New Hampshire, and Texas are among the states abandoning their machine-based voting systems to return to just paper, with human counters.

Parish clerks lined up at the commission to oppose paper ballots, citing reasons from printing issues to the possibility that people who can’t use their hands or are blind could be disenfranchised.

The truth is that nothing really is wrong with the existing DRE voting machines, except that they’re getting old and replacement parts are getting harder to find, said Mike McClanahan, head of NAACP Louisiana and a member of the commission. That, and the new law that forbids DRE voting machines from being considered, even if outfitted with a way to make a paper trail.

Nevertheless, he said, voters know what to do in the old machines. The entire ballot is laid out on one sheet and all the voter has to do is press the squares by their selections. Lines inevitably will get longer with either new system. That could lead working voters to skip elections rather than wait in long lines.

“We have a solution looking for a problem here in Louisiana,” McClanahan said.