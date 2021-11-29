Two recent national surveys show that a year after Donald Trump was defeated at the polls about two-thirds of his supporters and Republicans still believe the election was stolen.

More troubling is that the drumbeat to discredit the 2020 results – despite absolutely no credible evidence of widespread fraud – has lowered confidence in the integrity of U.S. elections to the point that “three in ten Americans now believe the nation’s system is fundamentally unsound,” according to a Monmouth University, of New Jersey, survey of 811 Americans conducted Nov. 4-8 with a margin of error of ±3.5 points.

The Monmouth Poll found 73% of Republicans believe that President Joe Biden only won the 2020 election because of voting irregularities.

“This constant onslaught of disinformation being targeted at Trump supporters and Republican voters is leading to the environment which we're seeing right now,” said David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation & Research, the Washington, D.C.-based think tank that, along with GOP pollster Echelon Insights, of Virginia, surveyed 1,600 Americans Oct. 20-26 with a margin of error of ±3.5 points. That poll found 65% of Republicans surveyed still say the votes in 2020 weren’t counted fairly.

“I personally believe this is as dangerous a moment for American democracy as the Civil War, and perhaps even worse,” Becker told reporters in a virtual news conference.

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, a Republican, isn’t quite as dramatic. But he recognizes that lingering claims of voting irregularities undermines a fundamental pillar of democracy.

Trump won Louisiana, and Ardoin fiercely defends Louisiana's top-down system in which all the parishes manage elections in the same way.

Louisiana voters didn’t buy into the miscount claims, at least in this state. But unsubstantiated tales that voting machine companies were controlled by either Venezuela or China did gain traction.

“It doesn’t matter which company does the voting machines, there are so few that people don’t trust them,” Ardoin said in an interview last week. “Some people believe they have algorithms to switch votes, or don’t count the votes correctly.”

Louisiana restarts process to pick new voting system after other attempts ended in controversy Louisiana edged forward Wednesday with its latest effort to update the state's voting system, with the convening of a new commission that will…

Ardoin is banking on the newly formed 13-member Voting System Commission, which is analyzing if an auditable paper system should replace the state’s fleet of aging voting machines, would go a long way toward easing concerns about elections integrity in Louisiana. The commission includes lawmakers, elections experts, a cybersecurity expert and others who will make recommendations before the bid solicitation begins.

“Once we’re able to get through this transparent process … folks’ concerns about voting machines will dissipate,” Ardoin said.

The commission won’t make recommendations until Jan. 31. Once contracts are let, Ardoin predicts that commissioners, as well as voters, will have to be trained on the new system. He doesn’t expect the new system to be ready in time for the 2022 congressional races and maybe not before the 2024 presidential election.

Vetting of most public contracts isn’t done in secret. But the reality is few people care to sit through hours of droning deep dives into the minor details that accompany bidding on any state project – until something goes wrong or the losing bidder makes a fuss. (Before all the 2020 election hubbub, the contract to replace 10,000 voting machines was sidetracked when a losing bidder alleged bid rigging.)

The commission is doing the analysis in hearing rooms at the State Capitol and taking public testimony as it goes along. So far, the public is saying that instead of voting machines, they want to use hand-marked ballots, which can be double checked if questions arise about vote tallies.

Melinda Deslatte: New voting machines may be bought, if a new committee works out kinks Gov. John Bel Edwards, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and Republican lawmakers have agreed to rework Louisiana's method for selecting its next…

Interestingly, the move to voting machines began a half century ago to address voter concerns about paper ballots.

Think Box 13 of Jim Wells County from the 1948 U.S. Senate election in Texas. Two hundred votes, signed in the same hand, launched Lyndon B. Johnson’s rise to the presidency. Or the “hanging chads” in Palm Beach County that led confused voters to accidentally back Pat Buchanan over Al Gore, thereby throwing Florida and the 2000 presidential election to George W. Bush.

“Every elections official around the country is worried about the impact of lack of confidence and we’re looking for ways to build that confidence back. In Louisiana, it’s how do we improve the process? The bottom line is until we move to the next level, we’re not going to have confidence,” Ardoin said.