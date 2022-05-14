After about an hour last week of reviewing U.S. Supreme Court decisions that stated the bill was unconstitutional, the Republican majority on the Louisiana House Committee on the Administration of Criminal Justice advanced the legislation for a full House vote.

It was the second time in as many weeks that the committee approved a bill they knew was destined for the unconstitutional scrap heap. The first time was House Bill 813: the one that would charge with murder those women who terminated their pregnancies. News of the measure's advance out of committee caught worldwide attention, usually accompanied with comments about Louisiana backwardness.

“The committee was more balanced in previous years,” said Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, noting that House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, this year had packed the panel with very conservative Republicans. “I used to be the swing vote, now I’m usually on the losing side,” he added.

The second time the committee, which some lobbyists call the “Isle of Misfit Toys,” advanced an unconstitutional bill was to include juvenile criminal adjudications in the process for determining when an adult criminal had violated a law forbidding someone with two felony convictions from carrying firearms. The penalty is between five and 20 years in prison.

Bossier City Republican Sen. Barrow Peacock showed banner newspaper headlines from Baton Rouge and Shreveport about youngsters shot to death by other youngsters. Peacock said law enforcement suggested that banning firearms until the age of 25 for juveniles who had been adjudicated for crimes involving guns would be one way to slow the carnage. The Senate approved the idea 35-0. Senate Bill 379 could be finally approved and sent to the governor later this week by the House.

At issue is a system that should be focused on rehabilitation, on keeping someone from having to check “yes” in the felony convictions box on job and other applications for the rest of their lives because of a stupid act as a child. Juveniles are adjudicated by judges, not juries. Adults are convicted after being found guilty beyond reasonable doubt by a jury of their peers.

Conservatives led the U.S. Supreme Court majority ruling in 2000 that those juvenile adjudications couldn’t be used in adult cases because the juveniles had not been convicted.

The Louisiana Supreme Court in 2004 forbade using juvenile adjudications to enhance a sentence as a habitual offender, which is pretty much how SB379 accomplishes its goals.

“We’re going around in a circle on this. We’re wasting money and quite frankly, we’re looking foolish as a state,” said Meghan Garvey, a New Orleans attorney who has testified for the Louisiana Association for Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana.

Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, responded: “I’m willing to send it to the courts. Let them decide if they agree with the political will.” He noted that House rules allow legislators to pass laws and let the courts determine constitutionality.

Garvey planted her face in her hands.

Newly installed as committee chair, Rep. Joe Marino, No Party-Gretna, pointed out that the House rule was written for when an issue is still up in the air. It wasn’t in this case.

The same could be said about HB813, which criminalized women who sought to terminate their pregnancies or took the wrong birth control — past and future, because homicide has no statute of limitations. Beyond these attributes, the measure, as originally written, allowed the state to ignore U.S. Supreme Court decisions that some find objectionable. Marino pointed out that flew against the separation of powers provision enshrined in the U.S. Constitution by the nation’s founders.

“We can’t order the court to rule a future act unconstitutional,” said Rep. Alan Seabaugh, the Shreveport Republican whose amendment on the House floor Thursday gutted HB813, thereby allowing representatives to avoid having a vote against an anti-abortion measure on their record going into next year’s campaigns.

A member of the Criminal Justice Committee, Seabaugh had voted to advance both unconstitutional bills. On HB813, he told his colleagues, “If we would have done our job in committee, we could have amended it in committee and we could have avoided this and for that, I want to apologize.”

Criminal Justice Chair Marino, who had led the losing opposition to advancing both bills, wouldn't comment. But you could almost feel him want to move his finger toward the question button on his chamber desk to ask after Seabaugh’s mea culpa, “Didn’t I tell you so?”