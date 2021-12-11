Within two weeks of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ March 11, 2020, suspension of most business activities in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19, protesters showed up outside the Governor’s Mansion carrying signs saying “JBHitler, free Louisiana!”

First by challenging stay-at-home orders, then wearing masks in public and at schools, conservatives repeatedly have rallied to the barricades. Government, they say, is using the pandemic to increase its power over the people. Their elected representatives have reacted with measures that while not successful on their face, at least gave the movement voice and slowed government efforts to break the pandemic’s grip.

A GOP-passed resolution allowing the Legislature to control emergency orders during a health crisis — not the governor — cleared the House but failed in court. Legislation to sideline masks and circumscribe vaccinations couldn’t find enough votes.

Last week, opponents tried to stop the implementation of a Louisiana Department of Health regulation that would add COVID vaccines to the state’s battery of inoculations — including polio, measles, mumps, rubella — that students are required to have to attend school.

Interestingly, the health department announced the proposed rule in September and following the procedure for vetting regulations opened up to receive public comments for two months. Nobody commented.

So, the rule’s wording was not changed and now is set to go into effect for students 16 years and older, beginning next August at the start of the 2022 school year.

The House Committee on Health & Welfare quickly scheduled a hearing last week to air the opposition that had been so quiet during the administrative rulemaking process.

“The line must be drawn here, no further,” said Lake Charles Republican Rep. Phillip Eric Tarver.

About halfway through the seven-hour hearing, around lunchtime, committee members voted to reject the proposed rule.

At this juncture in the process, however, Edwards also would have to oppose the rule to kill it. He does not.

Though many of the legislators had left at lunchtime, citizen opponents continued to testify until dark. They vilified the vaccines, saying the medicines caused sterility and heart attacks. They condemned the governor.

“The opposition being expressed at this hearing is rooted in neither science nor reality,” Dr. Mark Kline, the physician-in-chief at Children’s Hospital New Orleans, tweeted during the meeting. “The vaccine has proven safe and effective in gold-standard clinical trials. Parents can opt-out for medical, religious, or philosophical reasons. Parental choice is preserved.”

Like all other vaccines on the state immunization schedule, parents and students could easily opt out of the requirement with either a letter from a medical provider or a simple signature in dissent.

“Parents should not be forced to go through the process of jumping through hoops to opt-out of the COVID shot,” said House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales. “There’s only one reason this is being rushed into place: it’s simply politics.”

Politics asides, implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination rule likely will be decided in court rather than at the State Capitol.

The groundswell of conservative opposition isn’t only in Louisiana.

On the federal level, Republican lawmakers have tried an array defunding mechanisms and legislative efforts to roll back Democratic President Joe Biden’s efforts to vaccinate enough people that hospitals aren’t overwhelmed treating those who caught coronavirus and who are largely unvaccinated.

Last week, the U.S. Senate used an obscure law to reject a recently enacted Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule that mandates vaccinations at private businesses with more than 100 employees, or regular testing for those employees who refuse. The rule would affect more than 80 million Americans.

The arguments in Washington downplayed the anti-vaxxers narrative of dangerous COVID-19 vaccinations, focusing instead on the argument that in America, individual choice concerning medical decisions should trump government mandates.

“Vaccines can be a blessing, but President Biden’s vaccine mandate is a major threat to every American’s liberty,” said U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy, R-Madisonville.

“People should get vaccinated, but the federal government has no right to control peoples’ lives,” said U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge.

Two Democratic senators joined all the Republicans in the U.S. Senate to approve the resolution on a 52-48 vote.

The resolution now needs the backing of the U.S. House, where Republican representatives would vote yes and the more numerous Democratic congressmen would not. And if, somehow, the resolution passes, it would have to be signed by Biden, who already says he won’t.

So, this vote too is symbolic.