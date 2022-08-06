The fate of this fall’s congressional elections was pretty much set when the U.S. Supreme Court told U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick to stand down, Louisiana would use the Legislature’s status quo maps.
That means the five White Republican and one Black Democratic incumbents face pretty much the same voters who elected them last time. For a state that likes its political theater, the climax of this story is predictable in the early acts.
His district in northwest Louisiana re-elected Congressman Mike Johnson, R-Benton, who did not draw an opponent. U.S. Reps. Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson; Troy Carter, D-New Orleans; Julia Letlow, R-Start; and Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge; have opponents who are neither well-known nor well-funded.
The only hope of political drama this fall is the race for the 3rd Congressional District, which covers southwest parishes from the Atchafalaya to the Sabine, including Lafayette and Lake Charles, and has been represented since 2017 by Republican U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, of Lafayette.
“It’s only the race I can see that has a possibility of becoming a race,” said Roy Fletcher, one of the state’s premier campaign strategists for the past 40 years.
But it’d take a well-funded Republican, he said. That candidate would have to tap discontent in Lake Charles, over Higgins’ inability to be seen acquiring significant hurricane recovery funds, plus persuade Lafayette’s business community, which has been embarrassed by Higgins’ antics on social media. A combination of disgruntled Republicans and a sizable portion of Democratic voters is the recipe in deep-red Acadiana.
“He’s got to have money, maybe a couple of endorsements. But he’s got to whack away at the guy,” Fletcher said.
U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy and Attorney General Jeff Landry, the state’s top über conservatives, obviously don’t see that scenario as likely and endorsed Higgins.
Of the seven running against Higgins, the pundit community has anointed Republican Holden Hoggatt. He is largely unknown but has a name that sounds like it came out of a J.D. Salinger novel. An assistant district attorney in the Lafayette prosecutor’s office, Hoggatt says he’s raising lots of money, but he doesn’t have to report how much until October.
The money thing, however, is less treacherous than a single question: Was Joe Biden legitimately elected president? Democrats want a straight-up yes. Republicans want to hear that the election was stolen from Donald Trump. About 70% of Acadiana voted for Trump.
When “Talk Louisiana” host Jim Engster asked the question, Hoggatt went into full lawyer mode and never said yes or no.
“He tiptoes,” Fletcher said. “And that’s not what the district wants. The district is rural, blue collar and they like straight-up, in your face.”
Once a Democratic stronghold, Acadiana has turned towards conservative populism. Allen Parish, for instance, stuck by Walter Mondale against President Ronald Reagan in 1984. By November 2020, 77% of the parish’s voters backed Trump’s reelection.
Acadiana was the base from which Edwin W. Edwards and John Breaux dominated Louisiana politics from the 1970s into the 1990s. Cajun accents, French fluency and deep family roots seemed to be the key.
With videos that trumpeted Trump’s brash-talking, anti-government message, Higgins in 2016 beat Scott Angelle, a former lieutenant governor with the accent and deep roots. Angelle eschewed the ubiquitous campaign biography and released a family cookbook instead.
Higgins, 60, grew up in Covington, sold cars in Baton Rouge and Texas before moving to Port Barre. It was with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office that Higgins stumbled on his true calling: making tough talking, yet entertaining, videos.
University of Louisiana at Monroe Professor G. Pearson Cross, who has studied Acadiana politics for years, says social issues eroded Democratic support.
“Acadiana has always been conservative small town, a little insular. But it appears to be that the change in the importance of abortion in a heavily Catholic region was the moment the 3rd District chose to go in a different direction.”
Baton Rouge Pollster John Couvillon pointed out that in his two reelection campaigns, Higgins attracted more opponents than any other congressional incumbent but won overwhelmingly: 68% of the vote in 2020, and 56% in a 2018 field that included Lafayette’s present mayor and a former federal judge.
“It comes down to whether you as a voter like or dislike Clay Higgins,” Couvillon said. “The Third is a rural blue-collar district and, so far, they like Higgins.”