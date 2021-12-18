Many people would be happy picking up the latest Paula Hawkins thriller to while away the holiday.

Not so, Gov. John Bel Edwards.

His reading over Christmas and New Year’s will focus on a few racist bits in history.

Maybe, he’s preparing for the coming storm. The Democratic governor needs to first finish the fight with the Republican legislative majority over creating a second minority-majority congressional district. Then, as anger over masks and vaccinations die down, critical race theory is sure to return.

Though actually an academic research framework, critical race theory has been co-opted as shorthand for the fight over how much of the nation’s racist history is taught to school children.

A few weeks ago, political novice Glenn Youngkin was able to parlay his opponent’s refusal to ban Toni Morrison’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “Beloved” from public schools into an improbable GOP gubernatorial win in Virginia. The issue riled up parents who didn’t want their third-graders scolded for what some of their distant ancestors may have done long ago.

Edwards’ choice of holiday reading could be political or it could be that even the governor is unaware of this state’s history and wants to learn more.

Slavery is mentioned in public schools, though not in much detail and with little explanation of why Louisiana was among the nation’s top three wealthiest states in the years prior to 1860. One thing Louisiana children are not going to learn about is the state’s history of racial violence.

First up for Edwards is “Separate: The Story of Plessy v. Ferguson, and America's Journey from Slavery to Segregation,” by Steve Luxenberg, which tells the story of Homer Plessy, a New Orleans cobbler who in 1892 refused to sit in the train car designated for Black people. The crime, which Edwards will soon be pardoning, led to an 1896 U.S. Supreme Court decision that upheld the constitutionality of racial segregation under the “separate but equal” doctrine.

The governor also will be reading “The Day Freedom Died: The Colfax Massacre, the Supreme Court, and the Betrayal of Reconstruction,” by Charles Lane.

A tiny town of about 1,500 residents northwest of Alexandria, Colfax was where in 1873 — after Republicans narrowly won reelection to control the state — 300 armed White men executed 60 Black residents.

Colfax was only one incident since Reconstruction where White Louisiana grabbed guns and attacked minorities.

Forty-eight people died outside the Mechanics Institute, where the Roosevelt New Orleans Hotel now stands, when police attacked a crowd that had met in response to the state Legislature enacting Black Codes and limiting the vote. Between 150 and 300 Black people were killed in Opelousas over tensions between Democrats and Republicans.

And the list goes on: up to 100 Black people were dragged from their homes and murdered in St. Bernard Parish as Whites tried to suppress Black votes; 60 Black sugar cane workers wanting higher pay were shot down in Thibodaux; 11 Italian Americans were killed by a mob after being acquitted of murdering a police chief; members of a biracial labor union in Bogalusa were shot to death; state troopers riding horses and wielding cattle prods chased black people through streets of Plaquemine.

“The thing is that history is dangerous because it creates your sense of identity,” Ty Seidule, author of the third book on Edwards’ holiday reading list, told The Atlantic in March.

A brigadier general, historian, and professor emeritus at West Point, Seidule wrote part epiphany, part history with “Robert E. Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning With the Myth of the Lost Cause.”

Seidule grew up in awe of the gentleman general until he started researching why so many buildings and roads at the United States Military Academy were named after a traitor. Seidule found that name changes came about at significant moments when the Army was dealing with integration. In 1970, for instance, when the Army started the minority-admissions program, a barracks was named after Lee.

“More White people have to accept the facts of American history,” Seidule said. “I wish I had a better answer of how we’re going to do that. I don’t know. I know, though, that it does require White people admitting where they come from and who they are, and then fighting like hell to end that.”