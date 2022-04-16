If one thing rings true about the Louisiana Legislature, it’s full of irony-impaired lawmakers.

New Orleans Democratic Sen. Gary Carter noted as much last week in the moments before Senate Judiciary C Committee advanced legislation to fill a gap in Louisiana’s anti-abortion legal wall by making it harder to buy online the two pills that can terminate pregnancies without a surgical procedure.

“You see legislation that we’re trying to pass in Louisiana that we’re trying to prohibit or limit the government’s ability to regulate vaccines. Yet we’re trying to pass regulations that would enable the government to prohibit or limit a woman’s right to reproductive care.”

“It’s beyond irony, Sen. Carter,” replied Melissa Flournoy, chair of Coalition for Louisiana Progress and an opponent of Senate Bill 388. “We are at an epic level of hypocrisy.”

Carter was referring to nearly a dozen anti-vaxxer bills being considered in House committees across Memorial Hall — all based on the argument that government efforts to stem the COVID-19 pandemic were unwarranted intrusions on individuals’ liberties.

To be fair, every session of the Louisiana Legislature at some point reaches a fever pitch during which reasoned debate takes a backseat to the rhetorical practicalities of getting a bill through the process in time. This year’s bedlam period is more intense because Republican legislators spent much of the first weeks of the session on overturning Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of their maps ensuring five of the six congressional voting districts would continue to favor Republican candidates for the next decade.

A whole lot of other legislation is now behind schedule to get through the process before the June 6 adjournment. Hence, the rush.

True, many of the extreme COVID-19 anti-vaxxer bills failed in House committees. One would have allowed hospital patients to bring in a doctor to administer alternative medicines, like the livestock deworming agent Ivermectin, refused by hospital physicians.

But the bills that did gain traction were the ones aimed at curtailing a governor — and local mayors — from enforcing protective measures during a crisis.

Edwards has been vilified in some quarters since declaring a health emergency on March 11, 2020. It was lifted on March 14.

Over the two-year period, Republican legislators unsuccessfully tried various avenues to get rid of the order that allowed government to limit business operations, require masks and social distancing, and selectively impose restrictions that mandate proof of vaccination to enter restaurants and certain buildings, and participate in some public events.

The Louisiana Department of Health last year, after receiving no public comment during the rule-making period, added COVID-19 vaccines to the state’s battery of inoculations — including polio, measles, mumps, rubella — older teenagers are required to have to attend school this fall.

Over the summer, the House Committee on Health and Welfare scrambled to negate the rule only to have their will overturned by Edwards.

Last week a House committee voted 10-6 to advance House Concurrent Resolution 3, which would trump the executive branch’s inoculation regulation for some students.

Then in another committee, Abita Springs Republican Rep. Larry Frieman, who showed up at protests outside the Governor’s Mansion that included signs equating Edwards to Adolf Hitler, successfully navigated, through opposition, a bill to weaken the executive branch’s handling of any crisis.

The courts had ruled that House Republicans didn’t properly apply a never-before-used law to end Edwards’ emergency order.

House Bill 12 attempts to strengthen that hazy law to allow a majority of legislators — in both the House and Senate — to end future gubernatorial emergency declarations. HB12 advanced out of committee on a 6-5 vote.

Meanwhile House Bill 701, by Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, a Metairie Republican, advanced without objection. The measure is aimed at preventing local government from enforcing stricter COVID-19 policies, at least in state-owned buildings. Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans, the city suspected as ground zero for the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, had required the Saints to check vaccination status or negative test results before fans could enter the Caesars Superdome.

“I think in many instances local knows best,” Hilferty said during testimony. “I think in some instances there’s been overreach.”

HCR3, HB12, HB701 and SB388 could be voted on as early as this week. With Republicans holding a two-thirds-plus-one majority in the Senate and being two shy of that veto-proof majority in the House, passage seems likely.