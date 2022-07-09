Monday we learn if the Louisiana Legislature will reconvene on Saturday and try to override any of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ 29 vetoes.
What’s apparent in the days prior to the return of legislative ballots is that not enough salons will attend to successfully override anything. Enough members have work obligations, military duties, surgery and vacations that the number who can return to Baton Rouge is perilously close to the two-thirds majorities in each house needed to set aside the governor’s rejection and turn a vetoed bill into law.
Where the practical is conflicting with the philosophical is the first step: whether to convene anyway. Under the state Constitution, the override session begins automatically unless 53 representatives or 20 senators return ballots saying it's unnecessary.
“It’s clear that the votes are not there in either the House or the Senate to get an override,” Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, on Thursday told The Advocate | The Times-Picayune. “That being said, that doesn’t preclude us from going in if enough members don’t send in ballots.”
“It does not negate in my opinion that we should have veto sessions,” said Republican Rep. Jack McFarland, of Winnfield, head of the 42-member Conservative Caucus. He said convening for an override session, which would cost upward of $100,000 per day, sets a worthy precedent for a Legislature that is just now emerging from generations of subservience to the state’s chief executive.
Though talk radio hosts and right-wing bloggers want to rub Edwards’ nose in a veto override, McFarland believes the philosophical reasons for convening should trump partisan politics.
As a legislative leader, McFarland regularly attends conferences with legislators from other states and quizzes them on what they do. They tell him that override sessions are routine, he says, regardless of which party controls that state’s general assembly and governor’s mansion.
“That’s the direction Louisiana is going and that’s the direction we should be going,” McFarland said Thursday.
The state Constitution lists only two regular legislative sessions: the one held annually and the veto override gathering that follows 40 days later.
Only in the past two years have Louisiana’s legislators gone against the governor and convened override sessions. Part of the reason is that, unlike in other states, Louisiana’s governor holds inordinate power. When in 2016 Edwards, newly installed as the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, sought to do as his predecessors had done and name his own House speaker and Senate president, the Republican majority rebelled and elected its own leadership.
The Legislature has been edging toward more independence each year. Making a veto override session routine is integral to that continuum, McFarland argues.
McFarland said he’s heard from advocates of all stripes angered that their legislative ideas were rejected. For instance, he said, the Baptist Church wants legislators to override Edwards’ refusal to prevent regulations during emergencies that are more restrictive for churches than those imposed on other entities. Edwards wrote that federal law would knock down any state effort to treat churches better than secular businesses.
Nineteen of the 29 bills Edwards rejected were passed with more, usually way more, than the 70 House votes and 26 Senate votes needed for an override.
“If the bill was good enough to vote for it three times, then why is not good for a fourth time to override the veto,” McFarland said. “Strictly on the number of Republicans who can come, we’ll be short. But most of this legislation got 90%, 80% support, bipartisan support. Where did that bipartisan support go? Are we going back to partisan politics on legislation that almost everybody agreed would improve lives in this state?”
It’s the partisan bit where McFarland’s arguments venture onto thin ice. During his eight years, Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal vetoed 143 bills — most of which also passed with veto-proof bipartisan support. Never once did the GOP legislative majority flirt with reconvening to reconsider those vetoes. (After seven years in office, Edwards has vetoed 102 instruments.)
Still, McFarland said he can’t fault legislators for not wanting to come for what likely would be a fruitless effort. Personally, he’s wont to shed the jeans and T-shirt ensemble he wears in Winnfield, where his company harvests timber, and don the tie required in Baton Rouge.
“Each member has to decide individually,” he said.