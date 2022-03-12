As one of Louisiana’s most outspoken knockers of critical race theory, Denham Springs Republican Rep. Valarie Hodges recalled one of the most profoundly embarrassing moments from a 2021 legislative session that featured many.

During a bill over what Louisiana school kids should be taught, Hodges was asked: “Do you know what the middle passage is?”

“The what?” was her reply.

Returning to her seat in the House chamber, Hodges said she asked a colleague who had been a schoolteacher.

Rep. Larry Bagley described captured Africans packed head to toe below decks for the months-long transport from Africa to the United States. The squalid conditions led to an estimated 2 million deaths among the roughly 12 million Africans forced into U.S. slavery because their skin color made it easier to tell who was enslaved.

“I didn’t know and when he told me, it brought tears to my eyes,” Hodges recalled Thursday. “I never heard about that in school.”

Every Louisiana 6th grader will now learn about the middle passage and as 9th graders they’ll study it in depth under the social studies curriculum approved Wednesday by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Though opposed by nine of the 27 original drafters of the new curricula as not going far enough in educating youth about the history and contributions of African Americans in Louisiana, the approval of the long-awaited “student standards” is one reason why the national fight over critical race theory won’t spill into the 2022 regular session of the Louisiana Legislature that begins Monday, Hodges said.

She said she had never been against teaching more Black history. What Hodges opposed was the widely held conservative interpretation that critical race theory would make White children feel guilty about the treatment of African Americans. That’s why she spent much of last year rallying conservatives on talk radio and at grassroots luncheons to stop critical race theory.

Though actually an academic discipline to ferret out forgotten policies that still negatively impact African Americans, such as nonunanimous jury verdicts, critical race theory became the safe harbor for conservative opposition to Black Lives Matter positions.

HBO satirist John Oliver counted Fox News using the term 4,707 times in 2021. During the past year, 36 states have adopted or introduced laws that restrict teaching about race and racism, according to Chalkbeat, a New York-based news organization covering education. Virginia elected as governor a candidate who had never run before but promised to ban the teaching of critical race theory in commonwealth schools even though CRT — a college and graduate-school level protocol — already isn’t being taught school kids.

After hearings last summer on the new curricula attracted dozens of angry parents, state Superintendent Cade Brumley stormed talk radio promising on show after show that patriotic history, not critical race theory, would be taught to Louisiana children. About 2,000 members of the public weighed in on the curricula being drafted — an exercise that’s usually ignored.

“It’s a fight in our state. It’s a fight across the nation,” Brumley said on Shreveport’s KEEL talk radio. “I’ve been pretty clear — in public — that I would not put forth any standard that contained any element of CRT.”

That’s why of the 91 education bills filed for consideration during the upcoming session, only three measures deal with curricula — and none mention critical race theory.

Under the rules, each legislator can still file five more bills after Monday, but House Education Committee Chair Lance Harris hasn’t heard any rumblings of an anti-CRT measure being added. That’s largely because Brumley and BESE have addressed the issue in its new social studies standards, he said.

“They did an excellent job of making a very good curriculum that people on both sides of the aisle think is good and that could do away with the CRT argument,” said Harris, a White Republican from Alexandria. “If it happened, it happened. It’s history.”

Agreeing is the committee’s vice chair, Rep. Patrick Jefferson, a Black Democrat from Homer, who generally is Harris’ political opposite and has been a vocal proponent of teaching more African American history.

“Did they get everything? Absolutely not. But they got a lot and there’s always room to expand,” Jefferson said Thursday. “What was never mentioned when you and I were in school is now able to be addressed, and that shouldn’t make anyone feel bad. It’s history.”