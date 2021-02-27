The federal Transportation Security Administration last week tweeted out a reminder that airline travelers are going to need REAL ID-compliant state driver’s licenses with a Gold Star in order to fly starting Oct. 1, 2021.

Or as TSA likes to say: “Without a Star — You won’t go far.”

A takeaway from the remarkably quiet denouement to a once intense political play — one that delayed implementation in 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2018, 2020 — is how fleeting white-hot “talking points” are in a partisan world.

TSA reminds that REAL ID goes into effect in October The federal Transportation Security Administration tweeted Wednesday afternoon a reminder that travelers on Oct. 1, 2021 are going to need REA…

The policy differences that really distinguish partisans revolve around tax philosophies and spending nuances that cause chins to fall to chests and wallets to stay in pockets. Star polemics, like REAL ID and Common Core, tend to burn bright, energizing bases and identifying friend from foe.

REAL ID was initially passed in 2005 by a Republican-majority Congress before my son, who now is a sophomore in college, started kindergarten. In the aftermath of 9/11, during which terrorists hijacked commercial airlines and drove passenger planes into the World Trade Center and Pentagon, Congress decided that traveling incognito wasn’t constitutionally protected and security required that knowing the guy in the middle seat is who he says he is.

But the law required state participation, which Louisiana along with fewer than a dozen other states refused to do.

State Rep. Brett Geymann was the legislative point man in Louisiana’s opposition back during his first tour of the Legislature from 2004 and 2016. After stepping down because of term limits, then sitting out a term, the Lake Charles Republican is returning to Baton Rouge with REAL ID soon to be implemented and the issue no longer on his agenda.

Political Horizons: Doing the Real ID Tango The face that Louisiana opponents of Real ID put on their dartboards is that of Karen St. Germain, the commissioner who has run the Office of …

The effort to ensure driver’s licenses could be trusted to identify the bearer raised the “papers, please” specter in a nation that long had rejected the concept of national identification cards.

REAL ID created a kind of modern take on the Old Testament’s Isaiah 11:6-7, in which lions and lambs sleep together.

Marjorie R. Esman, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Louisiana chapter, predicted in April 2010 that REAL ID driver's licenses would be used to track people's movements. Agreeing with her, probably for the only time ever, the Rev. Gene Mills, head of the conservative evangelical Louisiana Family Forum, added: “This is a huge infringement on our personal property.”

Soon after Geymann left the Legislature in 2016, lawmakers overturned the law he sponsored that withdrew Louisiana from compliance with REAL ID. The Office of Motor Vehicles then bought the equipment and set up the procedures to collect the necessary documents — mostly original birth certificates — confirm their authenticity, store them in a searchable database and only then emboss a gold star on the driver’s license.

“It was a hot topic for a while. I don’t hear anybody talk about it now,” Geymann said Thursday.

Similarly, Common Core quietly fizzled away over time after angry protest marches, screaming public meetings, and legislators having fingers wagged in their faces.

A group of governors during Bush’s presidency wanted American students to achieve minimum academic standards. Then-Gov. Bobby Jindal initially was an enthusiastic supporter. Parents began griping that their kids were no longer bringing home As and then accused the federal government of trying to take over public education. Angling for his presidential run, Jindal in 2010 flip-flopped on the issue.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, the state’s ultimate policy deciders for the state’s 700,000 or so, public school students, changed the name of the program, then quietly adopted mostly the same standards as Common Core.

And so it’ll likely be with the attack on the presidential election’s veracity. No evidence of fraud large enough to overturn the results has been presented and some of the accusations are unsustainably far-fetched, such as one of the voting machine companies, under orders from Venezuela, changed hundreds of thousands of votes.

Revised Common Core tests spark little debate, no widespread boycotts this year: 'It's a lot quieter' In a radical change from last year, about 300,000 public schools students Monday begin taking what used to be called the Common Core tests — w…

And then there are the legislators in 37 states who are attempting in more than 200 bills, The New York Times reported last week, to remove power from governors who became near-dictators, they say, under the guise of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Louisiana Republican legislators drew a similar hardline last year but couldn’t get enough support in the state Senate to clip Edwards’ wings. Notwithstanding the drumbeat of bloggers, talk radio and Facebook for senators to sign the petition, ardor has waned somewhat as the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths “appear to be leveling off,” Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday during a town hall sponsored by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune.

Or, in the words that one of the fire-breathing GOP senators would only say if not identified: “It’s almost over, time to move on.”