Moments after the Louisiana Department of Health last week tweeted about a new program promoting COVID-19 vaccinations for teenagers, the Twitter comment section filled with derogatory statements.

Bambi Barnett needed two exclamation points to get across her view that recruiting teenagers to promote vaccinations among fellow 12- to 17-year-olds was “a disgrace!!” John Francis Crifasi reached for a Nazi allusion to articulate his contention that COVID vaccinations were in the same league as sadistic medical experiments of the 1940s.

From day one back in March 2020, an angry “Don’t Tread on Me” clique in Louisiana — and nationwide — has pushed against institutions trying to leash a virus that spreads quickly and kills often. Louisiana's attorney general has joined lawsuits seeking to block President Joe Biden’s efforts to get folks vaccinated.

Now with the new omicron variant surging along a line that is going straight up, Biden and the Democrats are being blamed.

U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, emailed supporters Thursday that because of “Biden's failed vaccine-only strategy, we have a severe testing shortage and a deadly lack of therapeutic alternatives.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also emailed Republicans Thursday boasting that he never conceded to Biden’s “authoritarian government lockdowns and mandates” — please send money.

COVID infections hit another daily record in Louisiana as hospitalizations rise Louisiana notched a new single-day record for COVID-19 infections Thursday, reporting more than 14,000 additional cases, as the highly contagi…

A weary Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards stopped short Thursday of returning to mask mandates.

The main difference this time is that omicron, while spreading more easily and deadly serious for the unvaccinated, is milder than earlier variants for those who have been inoculated, says Joseph Kanter, the state’s chief medical officer.

Vaccinations don’t prevent people from getting COVID. You can breathe in COVID — or the flu or a cold — while waiting at the lunch counter. The intruder attaches to your nasal epithelium and how sick you get depends on your immune system.

A COVID inoculation beefs up those antibodies, so you still may get sick. But after binge watching “The Crown,” you’ll feel better by the end of the third season, rather than spend your final hours of life sucking on a ventilator.

Hospitalizations are indeed up, but those beds are being filled primarily by patients who haven’t been vaccinated, said Catherine O’Neal M.D. The LSU specialist in infectious diseases is chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

The Lake had 110 admissions who had tested positive Tuesday, she said. After seeing about 100 new patients for several days running, the state’s largest hospital was quickly reaching capacity with 85% of the new patients unvaccinated.

Amid highest single-day COVID spike, Gov. Edwards asks public to ring in New Year at home With COVID-19 infections surging across Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards asked the public to ring in the New Year from home and take personal …

Also on Thursday, six of the biggest names in medicine published three pieces in the venerable Journal of the American Medical Association, opining that the nation needs to change strategy from trying to eradicate COVID to learning to live with it, which means continually updating vaccines that adapt to new variants.

O’Neal agrees that COVID is now the new normal and that the best tool to lessening its severity is vaccination. The key question: “How do we make it less and less significant?” she said.

Residents of New York City and Boston voiced frustration over renewed pandemic mitigation efforts during the holidays. But their anger was more about having to run the same play again. Masks are required. Vaccination cards — like that one pinned unused on my Baton Rouge refrigerator — are required to gain entry to restaurants, museums, and theaters.

On the other hand, the latest figures show 72% of New York’s residents have gotten the shot, 75% in Massachusetts. Hospitals in those states are seeing increased admissions but no longer need to set up temporary morgues in their parking lots.

New Orleans, another epicenter early in the pandemic, now claims near 80% vaccinations and adopted similar mandates. The residents of those epicenter cities "don't want live through that again," thus are more willing to revisit pandemic precautions, O'Neal said.

In Louisiana and the rest of the South, about half of the population remains unvaccinated. But many of those towns and cities saw few COVID cases back in March 2020, though they still had lockdowns. “So, if I live in, I don’t know, Jennings, I don’t even think this thing is real,” O’Neal said.

Only a few masks were seen in the packed P-MAC when LSU beat Kentucky Tuesday night.