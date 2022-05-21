Staffers sprint back and forth across Memorial Hall seeking signatures as the clock ticks. Legislators storm the podium demanding a vote in the minutes before the legislative session adjourns.

Eye-glazing for most people, putting the finishing touches on the state budget is chaos for legislators.

Except this year.

Minus the usual Senate versus House drama, legislators agreed Thursday on how to spend $39 billion and sent to the governor, two weeks early, the bills that detail how much money goes for each ordinary expense and construction project.

The reason is that the chairs of the various money committees — Appropriations and Ways & Means in the House and Finance and Revenue & Fiscal Affairs in the Senate — met routinely throughout the session in either the House Speaker’s office or the Senate President’s office to talk over issues that had popped up, and to hear from different parties. The leaders are all Republicans, have worked together for years as legislators and genuinely like each other, said Sen. Bodi White, the Central Republican in charge of the Finance Committee.

“We had disagreements, but nobody drew a line in the sand and said, 'if not this, we’ll close down the whole thing.' And I’ve seen that happen in the past,” White said.

“Having those relationships has made a huge difference,” said House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales.

An ulterior motive also was in play. The budget bills were sent to the governor’s office so early that under the legal timeline, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards should have to present his line-item vetoes — negating specific expenditures — before legislators adjourn on June 6 and return home.

“If he does line-item veto, there’s still an option for the bodies to reconsider what the governor may do while we’re still in session,” said Rep. Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, the Houma Republican who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, where the budget bills originate.

That may not be as easy as it sounds, says Matthew Block, the governor’s executive counsel.

Article III, Section 18 of the state Constitution sets a 10-day deadline for a governor act on a bill once it's finally passed, and 12 days to return a veto message while the Legislature is in session. The Constitution also sets an override session 40 days after final adjournment, unless declined by a majority of lawmakers, “to consider all bills vetoed by the governor.” Block emphasizes “all bills.”

Legislators are relying on a parliamentary procedure known as reconsideration. House Rule 8.22 and Senate Rule 10.18 set out the procedures for reading the governor’s veto messages received during a session and considering “reconsideration” of the executive’s rejections.

Reconsideration was the path lawmakers used in 1991 to overturn Gov. Buddy Roemer’s veto of legislation that would have banned all abortion, except to save the life of a woman or in the case of rape or incest. In 1993, lawmakers relied on reconsideration again to overturn Gov. Edwin W. Edwards replacement of a small appropriation to Attorney General Richard Ieyoub’s office. Then-Gov. Edwards didn’t challenge, saying the override was directed at Ieyoub, not him.

Truth is, how to override a governor’s veto is a somewhat murky area of law.

Among a handful of bills in this session’s hopper are a few to outline the hows, whens and wheres lawmakers can make one of their bills law over a governor’s rejection.

A lawyer and son of the late Rep. Ralph Miller, who served more than two decades in the House, Norco Republican Rep. Gregory A. Miller chairs the House Committee on Civil Law & Procedure. He’s pretty sure the House, while still in session, can revisit a governor’s veto through reconsideration.

Still, there is that gnarly bit in the state Constitution. Miller’s House Bill 166 seeks to change the wording of the Constitution and clarify the veto override procedures both in and out of session. That requires a Constitutional amendment and a statewide vote.

“The courts are wont to get involved in these kind of fights between the executive and the Legislature,” Miller said. “And I don’t want to involve the courts” in sorting out what writers of the Constitution actually intended.

While those changes are being made, lawmakers are looking to see if Edwards picks up the gauntlet and line-item vetoes specific appropriations in the budget bills.

White said the Edwards administration and Democratic lawmakers were well-represented in the meetings held with leadership.

“They got 80% of what they wanted,” White said. “Nobody gets everything they want.”