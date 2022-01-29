A dream in Baton Rouge, the one passed from parents to children, is building another bridge across the Mississippi River that can drain off enough Interstate 10 bypass traffic to keep everyday errands and commutes from becoming grinding slogs.

Though ubiquitous in Baton Rouge, just how few others share that vision became apparent about 19 hours after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced he wanted to put $500 million of found money toward the project — the first concrete step towards turning a shared fantasy into reality. Legislators queued up at the Joint Legislative Committee of the Budget last week to complain about the governor’s proposal.

For instance, notwithstanding the 48-foot levees that have kept the Mississippi on track since built after the 1927 floods, Bossier City Republican Rep. Raymond Crews said: “I’d feel terrible that we committed all this money, upwards of over a billion dollars, to a bridge that wasn’t needed when the Mississippi River changes its course.”

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne noted the Mississippi River acted like an out-of-control garden hose for 7,000 years, but for the past century, the levees seemed to have kept the river from changing course. “I don’t think it’s going to occur in the lifetime we need this bridge to get traffic over the river in Baton Rouge.”

Dardenne needed to focus because Crews, who felt the money better spent on programs that keep parents from divorcing and splitting families, was one of many legislators with designs on the $2.83 billion available from various sources to spend in the 2022 legislative session.

Lots of talk in the halls of the State Capitol indicate that the regular session, which convenes March 14, will include a rerun of an effort to ban transgender athletes from participating in organized sports, which led to a historic and unsuccessful veto override session last year. But that’s partisan window dressing.

With $2.83 billion available for all sorts of projects, the legislative reality, regardless of political persuasion, will be more like what Anthony Bourdain once described as “a meat-filled pinata at party for pit bulls.”

Dardenne did his best to touch the right bases.

The $500 million would come out of a projected $853 million excess of revenues created this fiscal year by a recovering economy.

Traditionally, that money falls into the “recurring revenue” category, meaning that lawmakers can use the largesse for always popular pay raises and expansion of state government services that need to be paid every succeeding year. Having learned from the influx of federal money and increased consumer spending after the 2005 hurricanes, Dardenne said the administration will look at the excess as occurring only once, that is “one-time money,” which should be used to pay down debt and build things.

The $500 million would go into a fund dedicated to paying initial expenses, but also show the world that Louisiana was serious about building a new bridge. That would attract private partners wanting to profit from tolls and the federal government to send additional dollars.

True, bridge people are looking at 17 different paths across the Mississippi River, which they hope to whittle down to three and eventually to one. Once an actual path is chosen, the state is going to have to buy the land, conduct assorted studies, design the highways to and from the bridge that link I-10 on the west bank to I-10 on the east bank, south of Baton Rouge on the way to New Orleans.

State Sen. Bodi White, a fan of the bridge, put it best by saying a fund sitting there with lots of money would be a target for future legislators looking to take those dollars to help balance the budget when the economy heads downward again. “I just don’t see how we hold that money for years and years,” said the Central Republican, who as chair of the Senate Finance Committee will have much to say about how all $2.83 billion in extra money is spent.

“They’re going to sweep that money,” White said about future lawmakers, just as he voted to do during the Jindal years when the state’s economy was down.

“You’ve got to start somewhere,” Dardenne replied. “And if you don’t start somewhere, they’ll be talking about it for generations and generations to come by people backed up in traffic.”