State Rep. John Stefanski says he’s been on the phone pretty much nonstop since returning home to Crowley after the 2022 legislative session ended Monday.
It made him think back to promises he made to his law partners in 2017 when Stefanski ran for the House. This legislature thing, being a part-time job, would take up 20% of his time, maybe 30% if things got really busy.
Didn’t turn out that way. As head of the House’s effort to reassign voters into the districts that elect officials to match the latest U.S. Census, Stefanski ended up spending 80%, maybe 90% of his time on legislative matters.
“If I would have been in one of those big Houston firms, I’d be unemployed right now,” Stefanski said Thursday. Luckily, he’s in a law firm whose members are mostly named Stefanski and support his foray into public service.
The afternoon lawmakers were preparing to go home — they’d been in Baton Rouge pretty much nonstop since February — U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick, of Baton Rouge, issued an opinion saying the way the Legislature drew the districts from which Louisiana elected its six-member congressional delegation didn’t seem to conform with Section 2 of the federal Voting Rights Act. During hearings in May that featured 22 witnesses and 244 exhibits, plaintiffs sought to show that Louisiana’s minority population was “sufficiently large and geographically compact” for a second majority-minority district and that voting historically has been racially polarized in this state.
Dick ordered the Legislature to redraw the maps by June 20 in a way that would give minorities a fighting chance of electing one of their own in two of the six congressional districts instead of just one, the 2nd Congressional District.
Hemmed in by the legal timelines, Gov. John Bel Edwards Tuesday called a five-day special session that would end on June 20.
Stefanski spent the rest of the week fielding calls from his colleagues. How are legislators going to draw new districts in five days when it took a year to agree on the maps that were enacted over Edwards’ veto? Two-thirds of the members of both chambers already have voted on the maps in which Dick found fault.
Late Thursday night, a three-judge 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel postponed Dick’s order and asked lawyers in the case to submit their arguments.
Early Friday morning Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, called on Edwards to rescind the special session call, saying a meeting at this point would be "unnecessary and premature."
The issue for the 5th Circuit, at least right now, is not whether Louisiana’s maps meet the criteria of Section 2. That’ll come later. Right now, the decision rests on whether new maps can be drawn in time for Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin to stage the November elections.
Judge Dick said yes, they can, in an order issued Thursday afternoon. She called arguments about an unworkable deadline “insincere and not persuasive.” She noted that both Cortez and Schexnayder had said in court that “Louisiana’s election calendar is one of the latest in the nation” and the deadlines that would impact voters don’t occur until October.
Most states hold their congressional primaries over the summer and the runoff on Nov. 8. Louisiana’s primary is Nov. 8 with runoffs Dec. 10. Qualifying to run is July 20-22. Early voting begins Oct. 25.
About a dozen similar redistricting challenges in other states are percolating through the federal trial and appellate process. The only case the U.S. Supreme Court has weighed in on is in Alabama, where minority voters also sought in court another minority opportunity congressional district. That was denied in the maps enacted by state’s GOP majority. The high court stayed lower court rulings that Alabama legislators return to the drawing board but did so because the order came only a few days before qualifying began. The Supreme Court hasn’t decided, yet, to consider if Section 2 was properly applied or even constitutional.
Democratic Baton Rouge Sen. Cleo Fields, a former member of Congress, sponsored one of the maps that would add a second majority-Black district, the one that would have been pushed during the special session.
Dick's ruling is "pretty airtight in my view,” said Fields, an attorney. "I don't think anybody was under any impression it wouldn't be decided by the Supreme Court.”