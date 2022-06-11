Rep. John Stefanski, R-Cfowley, left, looks back at Representatives while talking with Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-R-Gonzales, right, just before Stefanski presentated and the body passed its veto override bill, Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Louisiana State Capitol, where Republican majorities in House and Senate overrode a governorÕs veto Ð for the first time against an executiveÕs will since 1991 Ð to ensure Black voters would not have the possibility of electing a second African American to Congress. Cindy Mancuso, House executive counsel, is background, center.