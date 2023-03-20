After Madison Brook's death, East Baton Rouge leaders considered the parish's options to dissuade underage drinking in the community.
One of the ideas floated was to ban people ages 18 to 20 from entering bars. The Advocate asked its readers to share thoughts. Does Baton Rouge have an underage drinking problem? What should be done about it?
Here is what some readers said.
"Yes indeed! No underage allowed in bars. High financial penalties for violations. Also high financial penalties for possession under 21, and for providing alcohol to anyone under 21."
- Jeremy Weens, Baton Rouge
"It has no more of a problem with underage drinking than any other city in the country. You can’t address it anymore than it already is addressed. College kids are going to drink…period. If they can’t at bars then they will at house parties. The drinking age should be 18 anyways. If a person can vote and serve in the military and be independent of their parents, then they should be able to drink. A 35 year old person can get just as drunk and horrible things happen as a 19 year old. It’s horrible but you [can't] legislate morality or being responsible."
- Luke, Baton Rouge
"I went to college in Pittsburgh and in Pennsylvania there are strict liquor laws so bars were strict on IDs. Rarely could you get into a bar near campus without having your ID scanned which eliminated the use of most fake IDs. When bars know they could easily lose their liquor licenses for serving underage, they make sure the rules are enforced.
"Also, in most states you cannot enter a bar under the age of 21. To some degree I can understand the risk of pushing under age drinking out of bars but 1, the bars are still over serving underage kids and 2, most other states are able to successfully enforce these laws."
- Monica M., Baton Rouge
"If one is old enough to serve in combat, one is old enough to have an alcoholic beverage."
- Raymond Cockerham, Gulfport, Mississippi
