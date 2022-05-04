Was there a more tuneful place to live than in Louisiana last weekend? Or a more dazzlingly joyful one?
In Lafayette, the crowds celebrated the return of Festival International de Louisiane after a hiatus because of the pandemic. Organizers called it “an unforgettable comeback.”
While Festival is an explicit celebration of our kinship with the Francophone cultures of the world, as well as Louisiana’s native zydeco, there was another all-American celebration when country music legend Garth Brooks took the stage in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.
They were indeed “Callin’ Baton Rouge” in the stadium, but they were also calling for fans from across the country: The dynamic performance was a huge success in drawing people from around the South and the nation to enjoy.
And speaking of returns, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, one of the city's biggest and most beloved events, was back at the Fair Grounds for the first time since celebrating its 50th year in 2019.
The opening weekend packed an emotional punch reminiscent of the first fest after Hurricane Katrina; People came from near and far to see old friends and favorite acts, dine on deliciously familiar food and just gather in the sun — and also to memorialize too many musical giants lost during the last three years, from jazz patriarch Ellis Marsalis Jr. to Hot 8 Brass Band leader Bennie Pete, from hoodoo man Dr. John to festival founder George Wein.
All this is in one sense familiar to us natives. But it’s worth stepping back a bit to remember that we live in a special place, and one where the culture of this country — and its unique creation, jazz, but also other forms of music — synthesizes all that is cool about living here.
We are pedestrian enough to note that joy also has a financial benefit for our communities. The economic impact from downtown Lafayette merchants to Baton Rouge hotels to all facets of the hospitality industry in the Crescent City — well, there are a thousand places in America that would like to have what we had last weekend.
The party will go on with Jazz Fest's second weekend, which is particularly good news because so many of our neighbors were hammered in the decline of the hospitality industry because of coronavirus restrictions.
Those were necessary to curb the disease but the costs — including our isolation from each other — were substantial.
There have been other gatherings in our communities, but last weekend reminded us once more why Louisiana is a special place — and that when we come together, good things invariably happen.