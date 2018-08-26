With so many folks in Louisiana working hard in low-wage jobs, the decision of the state under Gov. Bobby Jindal to refuse Medicaid insurance coverage for struggling families just slightly above the poverty line never made sense.
Now, though, the reversal of that policy under Gov. John Bel Edwards is showing real gains for the state.
The number of adults in Louisiana without health insurance has dropped dramatically since the state expanded Medicaid two years ago, a new report has found.
The Louisiana Health Insurance Survey, performed every two years by researchers at LSU, was released Monday. It found 11.4 percent of non-elderly adults in the state did not have health insurance in 2017 — down from 22.7 percent uninsured in 2015.
Under Medicaid expansion, which took effect July 2016 under Edwards' executive order, more than 473,900 non-elderly adults have received health care coverage.
The governor is right to applaud this achievement, made possible under the 2010 Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. It's a good financial deal for the state, as more than 90 percent of added costs are covered by the U.S. Treasury.
That's still taxpayer money. and there is a small state match required. In a few years, Louisiana will be on the hook for 10 percent of costs, not small change but certainly a very generous match rate. Regular Medicaid expenditures are matched at about two federal dollars for every state dollar.
Edwards is formally accurate when he says that the expansion match does not cost the state general fund any money; it's paid, so far, from a fee levied by health care providers. However, that's still money out of the state's economy, so it's fair to ask if it's a good deal for Louisiana.
Undoubtedly it is. Edwards makes the case in a statement: "Not only are we saving hundreds of millions of dollars and creating thousands of jobs because of expansion, we are also saving lives by having more people insured.”
Even in red states, where leaders like Jindal declined to adopt expansion in an overheated political atmosphere, the trend is now to accept the new standards for Medicaid eligibility. Many of the costs of care from the uninsured would otherwise fall entirely on states' budgets.
We see this as a good deal that should have been grabbed with both hands in a state like Louisiana. Delayed though the deal was, the state will benefit in the future from a healthier working-age population.
That means our state's economic future is just a bit brighter. The new data from the LSU survey is encouraging.