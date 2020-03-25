University Medical Center employees erect a tent by the Emergency Entrance which will allow increased space for evaluating people seeking traditional emergency care and evaluation for potential Covid 19 symptoms in New Orleans, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The UMC emergency has the capability to see over 300 patients in a 24-hour period. The tent is scheduled to operational Thursday afternoon. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)