Doing the numbers, the crisis of coronavirus is serious in metropolitan New Orleans — higher than many other places.
Among the top ten counties for cases, Orleans Parish is the only one not in the New York metropolitan area, according to an analysis by The Times-Picayune and The Advocate.
Are we being neglected by national policymakers?
A feeling of abandonment is not new to the metropolitan area in New Orleans, given the disastrous federal response — or lack thereof — after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
For that matter, in that same year, Hurricane Rita also struck and people in the southwestern part of the state felt overshadowed by Katrina; people in the greater Baton Rouge area felt the same way after disastrous flooding in 2016.
But there is a real disparity with coronavirus, and the professionals see it: Dr. Rebekah Gee, the state’s former health director and now head of LSU’s health care services division, thinks the city is being dangerously overlooked.
“Louisiana is set to become the epicenter” of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., Gee warned in an interview Sunday with KLFY-TV. “Louisiana needs to be a priority. Louisiana needs help. We need more people; we need more creative solutions; and we need more assets to be deployed here so we can solve this problem.”
The working assumption of medical professionals is that Mardi Gras brought thousands to the city and helped spread the dangerous virus. However, New Orleans has not been behind in reactions at the local level. Both Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Gov. John Bel Edwards have responded with stricter social distancing orders; U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams came to Baton Rouge to meet with officials.
Still, the "we’re-on-our-own" feeling lingers. But as we have before, the community will have to get it done.
We cannot overlook our assets, even as coronavirus cases mount around the state. A Harvard University study said that Louisiana is actually better off than many states in its hospital sector, and God bless those who are working for us in them across the state.
Metropolitan New Orleans is an important medical center, with a Veterans Affairs hospital and large facilities of LSU and Tulane complementing the private sector’s contributions. More testing, as Gee suggested, is nevertheless clearly in order. A federal disaster declaration is in the works. Federalizing of the National Guard means more cost-sharing with the federal government for Louisiana, and the vital help of soldiers in various tasks.
“Our metaphor we throw around every day is, this truck is moving faster and faster; it’s moving at different distances and different speeds in different places,” said Shawn Moses Anglim, pastor of First Grace United Methodist Church, a leader of the interfaith group Together Louisiana. “But in New Orleans, the truck is a block away, and it’s coming at 120 mph.”
Before the crash, some practical love from the federal level would be helpful, and soon.