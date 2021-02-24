Everything’s bigger in Texas. That includes the scale of a tragedy like last week’s winter storm, the reach of an infrastructure collapse that left millions of people without heat and running water for days — and the size of the spotlight on the immediate suffering and on the storm's costly aftermath.
The people affected deserve every bit of sympathy they’re getting. And the state’s politicians deserve all the scorn that’s coming their way, for setting up a system that left ordinary citizens vulnerable, for trotting out ideological talking points to explain away the crisis, and in one case, for flying to sunny Cancún in the midst of the disaster.
If what happened in Texas is a huge story, though, that doesn’t mean the disaster in parts of Louisiana is less of one.
While the storm’s impact here didn’t make national headlines, it was also harrowing. Ice, rolling power outages and freezing pipes caused massive damage in the northern and western parts of the state. As of Monday, more than 1.1 million Louisiana customers still lacked access to clean drinking water, including residents in Shreveport, Alexandria and Lake Charles and places served by numerous smaller systems.
That’s much more than just an inconvenience. It’s dangerous, particularly for facilities such as hospitals and dialysis centers that need running water to treat patients.
For Lake Charles, the storm was one more devastating blow following 2020’s historically damaging hurricane season. Rolling outages to keep the electrical grid from collapsing cost the water system the power it needed to keep running. With many structures still uninhabited following hurricanes Laura and Delta, pipe breaks went undetected. A manual inspection found more than 2,000 leaks.
Assessing the damage, Mayor Nic Hunter said on Facebook that the severe winter weather was “in many ways was as impactful to the city as a major hurricane.”
Shreveport got hammered too, and after watching the blanket national news coverage of Texas’ woes, Mayor Adrian Perkins vented to The Shreveport Times.
"Louisiana has been treated like the stepchild of the nation during this disaster, and Shreveport has been treated like the stepchild of Louisiana," Perkins said. "It's frustrating."
His issue wasn’t with the state or federal response, both of which he praised (and indeed, Monday brought welcome news that the Biden administration upped the federal match for public assistance following Laura).
Instead, Perkins’ complaint was with the lack of attention paid to suffering in places that aren’t as nationally prominent as Houston, Austin and even New Orleans, which was spared the worst this time.
This is a familiar tale in Louisiana. The same thing happened to Lake Charles following the hurricanes last year, and Baton Rouge after the 2016 flood. Feeling forgotten takes a toll on morale. And, as Perkins pointed out, limited attention can dampen outside support from individuals and foundations for on-the-ground help.
"Texas desperately needs the help, but so do we," Perkins said. We agree, and urge people in Louisiana and around the country to remember that misery doesn’t respect state lines.