While it’s become a rather bureaucratic process below the public radar, the Louisiana Constitution requires the Board of Regents to create a master plan and funding formula for higher education.
That’s now in the works, and we agree with Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed that this is probably the most significant new master plan since 2001, when Louisiana’s college system was transformed.
In those days, during the administration of Gov. Mike Foster, the state was drastically expanding its community college system, catching up on a workforce-oriented structure like that in many other states. It was when the master plan set up a tiered classification of campuses based on ACT college admission scores.
What has changed?
For one thing, the state has steadily withdrawn funding from colleges, what Reed rightly called a sharp “disinvestment” in higher education. Where once state money would have been two-thirds of the campuses’ funding, and tuition or other revenues a third, those proportions have been reversed.
With economic hard times, the scramble for enrollment has increased, to the point that LSU — the Baton Rouge campus is the public flagship university — jettisoned the ACT requirement set by the Regents.
Community colleges are now a mature system, but as Reed pointed out, the cuts in state aid have led to sharp tuition increases. No state, particularly one with so many poorer families as in Louisiana, wants relatively high tuition as a barrier to entry into its campuses that are supposed to be a cheaper alternative to four-year campuses.
We would also count as a missed opportunity in the last couple of decades the failure to consolidate the public campuses in New Orleans post-Katrina, when a merger of the University of New Orleans and Southern University’s campus there might have politically possible.
Regents’ leadership is at issue now in a new master plan.
LSU’s decision to loosen its admission requirements was justified in part because of a complicated set of policies from the Regents that allowed exceptions — a case of too many political compromises over the years. And at the same time, there remain exceptions for Southern campuses that have grown to be a political cost of doing business in higher education. Because of the influence of the Legislative Black Caucus, funding carve-outs and benefits for the SU campuses are common.
Finally, there is the challenge of equity in higher education, with better-off families favored with tuition waivers, and other aid lagging for the poor.
We don’t know how all this will be — or can be — reconciled in a new master plan. But one fundamental argument is that four-year colleges are not necessarily for everyone. Admitting students with minimal preparation does them no favors.