As Louisiana’s top prosecutor, Attorney General Jeff Landry ought to be able to sniff out a criminal from across the room.

As an elected official, Landry ought to find his $110,000-a-year job sufficiently lucrative and challenging that he doesn’t need a side gig.

As an attorney, Landry ought to know whether a construction business is supposed to register with the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors.

Friday’s deeply reported story by Bryn Stole and John Simerman suggests that Landry has failed those tests.

Landry and his brother Benjamin went into business in 2017 with a Houston labor broker named Marco Pesquera, who was being investigated at the time and later admitted he helped his clients defraud the immigration system to import more than 1,000 Mexican skilled laborers to the Gulf South. Landry and Pesquera set out to make millions by winning federal visas to bring in Mexican workers to help build a natural gas export plant in Cameron Parish.

Landry is not charged in the visa scheme, and there is no evidence he knew the feds had their eyes on Pesquera. The federal visa program is designed to overcome temporary labor shortages, and the visas Landry’s business secured were legal, if they were obtained truthfully.

But if Landry were a real gumshoe, he might have noticed that his firm was doing business with a fake company. That it was paying cash to mail FedEx packages. And that it was claiming it “operates year round providing a range of industrial and commercial construction services,” despite not being registered with the contractor licensing board.

Pesquera, now serving a three year stretch, is telling his story in an effort to get a sentence reduction, and prosecutors are not biting the hook because of his history of deceit.

But the documents he provided to Stole and Simerman either match or align with publicly available government records, contracts and agreements filed in subsequent legal disputes among players in the Cameron LNG project.

Landry owes the voters real answers. It will take more than having his brother shoot a lame video, claiming that the attorney general is under attack because he is a conservative.

An elected official should not hide behind a relative.

The tough-talking attorney general likes to boost his political profile by alleging that New Orleans and Lafayette are sanctuary cities.

If Louisiana’s top prosecutor wants to ferret out a real immigration problem, he might look inside his own collection of businesses.