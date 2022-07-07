If any Louisianans still want to hoist a cold one to the memory of the Confederacy’s most famous general next Jan. 19, they’ll need to do it on their own time.
By action of the 2022 Louisiana Legislature and signature of Gov. John Bel Edwards, Gen. Robert E. Lee’s birthday, once marked as a state holiday in Louisiana, has been deleted from the list of eligible days off for state employees. So has Confederate Memorial Day, which used to be observed April 26.
The Confederacy is finally kaput, as far as Louisiana government is concerned, and it's about time.
After state Rep. Matthew Willard, D-New Orleans, asked his colleagues to “try to put yourself in my shoes as a young Black man in this state who just found out that those two holidays existed, and how that would affect you,” they did just that, and voted to consign both holidays to the historical dustbin.
No governor has opted to shut down government for Lee’s birthday or Confederate Memorial Day in a long time, so few Louisianans will miss the holidays. But there was still a point to be made by eliminating them.
Lee’s statue in the newly rechristened Harmony Circle was removed in 2017, after having hovered over New Orleans' skyline since 1884, and the boulevard that once bore his name now memorializes musician Allen Toussaint. And Confederate President Jefferson Davis’ statue is gone from a busy intersection where Canal Street meets what's now known as Norman C. Francis Parkway. It was time — even overdue.
Confederate history buffs won’t forget Lee or the Civil War. Both will be as close as their bookshelves.
But official celebrations invoking the state's slaveholding past, even mostly forgotten ones, have no place in a Louisiana that honors all its citizens.