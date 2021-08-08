Any police force in the world would have been happy to have a respected cop like Mike Godawa.
And it is one of the bitter lessons of the COVID-19 disaster that he died in hospital, the day after his formal retirement. He served 27 years with the Baton Rouge Police Department.
He had recently asked to become a reserve officer so he could continue with firearms training work he enjoyed.
“He didn’t even get a chance to enjoy his retirement,” Chief Murphy Paul said in an interview with The Washington Post.
The BRPD lieutenant worked out regularly and was in good health at 65 but as we have so often learned with this pandemic, that doesn’t always help you.
The lesson of Godawa’s early end is that, as Chief Paul says, the pandemic is a real threat to many people who interact with the public in any capacity.
The chief said the lieutenant’s death is also relevant to the debate about requiring vaccinations for officers, because they are on the street and dealing with people all day long. That concern applies, we believe, to every public-facing occupation.
We face a difficult August, typically a time when parents and children, one group more happily than the other, are preparing for school to start. Schools as elsewhere now will fall under the masking mandate for August ordered, sensibly, by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The masks are a reasonable response as the fourth surge of coronavirus cases finds our hospitals buckling under the strain of caring for victims.
A few health care and educational employers have taken the lead in requiring vaccinations, including a leading hospital group in the state, the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady.
We wonder how long it will take for institutions like hospitals — of course — and other major employers in the public-service sector look to the realities of combating the delta variant. It is so spread so much easier.
It’s going to be a long August, masks and all.