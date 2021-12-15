Many people enjoy a nice pearl. Wearing one in a ring or on a necklace is nice. Wearing a string of pearls is classy.
It’s not often that anything close to a string of pearls is found in a raw oyster intended for swallowing — perhaps with a bit of lemon juice, hot sauce and/or horseradish — but that’s exactly what happened to a 32-year-old kindergarten teacher from Kansas City in early December.
Keely Hill was visiting Superior Seafood in Uptown New Orleans for some friend time focused on good times and enjoying some oysters. As they enjoyed each other’s company, they were down to the last oyster and the group decided Hill should have it. After all, she ordered the last half-dozen.
When she bit into the oyster, she felt more than one BB-sized orb on her tongue. “I bit into it and I said, ‘What is this? What is this?” Hill told our Doug MacCash. “I bit it in half and felt them on my tongue.”
Finding a pearl in an oyster while dining isn’t unheard of, but it is rare. Oyster shuckers find them all the time. But Hill found 12 pearls in one of the oysters she had enjoyed. Twelve of them? The master shucker at the restaurant said his record is nine.
We celebrate the kind of luck that this teacher enjoyed. Louisiana has suffered from the falloff of jobs in hospitality, particularly in New Orleans, over the pandemic.
With that kind of jackpot, perhaps more locals, tourists and visitors will venture out, spend some money at their favorite oyster bars, lounges or restaurants and enjoy some Louisiana fun while shucking and dropping oysters down the hatch as they search for another string of pearls surprise and help the state's economy.