A generation ago, as casinos blossomed in Mississippi under its laissez-faire policies on gaming, Louisiana's restrictive laws on granting licenses were often considered a hindrance to growth in the new industry.
That's why Ronnie Jones, Louisiana's top casino regulator, said he was surprised to learn his counterpart in the Magnolia State felt that their neighbor was right to limit licenses — because too many have opened in Mississippi and then forced to close. There's some former-casino blight on the Gulf Coast and elsewhere.
"There are only so many ways to slice up the entertainment dollar," Jones said of the industry regulated by the Gaming Control Board.
It's a good lesson as debates rage over changes to gambling laws, most passed when the state faced catastrophic economic conditions after the oil-price collapse of the 1980s.
Today, from high-profile establishments like Harrah's at the foot of Canal Street in New Orleans to ubiquitous truck-stop casinos — "Louisiana has the best-served truckers anywhere," Jones quipped — the state Treasury benefits to the tune of more than $1 billion a year, about a 10th of the general fund.
Jones briefed the Press Club of Baton Rouge about the plans of several casinos to use newly passed legislation to expand their facilities on land. The regulatory board wants to see licensees build resorts and restaurants, not just expanding onto land with 1,200 feet of the original berths, as allowed by the new law.
The Legislature blocked a new long-term lease for Harrah's, but Jones said he hopes that one day the issues are worked out to allow Caesar's, the casino's owner and a worldwide operator, to add hotel rooms and bring more visitors to the Crescent City.
He also said Mississippi is going to get some competitive advantage because it is legalizing sports betting ahead of Louisiana. Jones said he expects the Legislature will once again take up the issue of sports betting in 2019.
But no one knows just how lucrative sports betting will be; Jones said it's a lower-margin business and one where the house can lose money depending on the outcomes of sporting events.
The big money is in restaurants and hotels and other amenities that generate today more revenue in Las Vegas than do slot machines and roulette wheels, Jones said.
As much attention has been paid to the sports betting issue, and to the high-profile matters like Harrah's contract extension, we hope that people will remember Jones' point about the economics of the business.
There are, indeed, only so many ways to slice the entertainment dollar, and Jones noted that expansion of tribal gaming in Oklahoma has already hurt attendance and revenues at the Shreveport-Bossier casinos.
Then-Govs. Buddy Roemer's and Edwin Edwards' decisions to legalize "gaming" in the state has paid off, in terms of jobs and tax revenues, although there are costs for those vulnerable to compulsive gambling. But it's a more mature market now, and one that is vulnerable to disruption from the forces of competition, both in physical locations of new casinos and in electronic options for sports betting by offshore websites.
Like any industry, gaming will have to adapt to meet the new realities of the marketplace.