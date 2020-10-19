At many schools, they are taking the temperature of students coming in the doors, one of the steps begun to protect children and school staff from the novel coronavirus.
But there’s still more evidence that if you’re taking a school-leaving temperature, with objective tests about how much kids have actually learned, the news is getting worse.
Louisiana's score on the ACT college readiness exam fell for the third consecutive year and is the lowest since 2013, officials said Wednesday.
The latest composite score is 18.7 out of a possible 36 for the Class of 2020.
The results are down from 18.9 last year and 19.3 the year before that.
Louisiana is tied with Oklahoma for 47th in the nation in the latest snapshot, although not every state uses the ACT test as widely as does Louisiana.
The state in 2013 began requiring that all high school seniors take the test, not just those who plan to attend college; only 15 other states do the same.
Still, in the test-taking 15, we’re No. 13, only ahead of Mississippi and Nevada.
As Louisiana parents were told in years when the scores were going up, even a small increase in the ACT composite score — covering math, English, reading and science — is a significant gain.
Unfortunately, now the scores are heading in the wrong direction.
The results show that only 22% of test-takers, typically seniors in high schools, met the national benchmarks in math; 24% in science; 31% in reading; and 49% in English.
This is of course a major concern for education leaders. "I think it is something we need to look at and how we flip that trajectory,” said Cade Brumley, the new state superintendent who heads the Department of Education.
"While ACT scores are not mandated for college acceptance in Louisiana, this year's scores are a clear mandate to us to do better in preparing all students," added Kim Hunter Reed, head of the Regents college board.
Maybe it’s past time to reassess how many students are getting into four-year colleges with a composite score of 18 — a minimal performance standard. In the Class of 2020, 52% achieved at least an 18 compared to 54% in 2019 and 59% in 2018. And that is with the opportunity for students to take the ACT more than once in high school.
Students scoring in the mid-20s should be fine with college admittance, but those at 18 and below — even with relatively open admission to community or technical colleges — are going to need credentials in many fields gained after high school to get decent jobs. By the ACT standard, not perfect but a good indicator, students may be ill-prepared to do the post-high-school work that is key to their futures.