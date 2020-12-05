no.voting.adv0530.jpg
A poll worker closes the voting precinct at Central St. Matthew United Church of Christ on Carrollton Ave. at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

The Times-Picayune and The New Orleans Advocate make these recommendations in Saturday's election: 

Orleans Parish District Attorney: Keva Landrum

Public Service Commission District 1: Eric Skrmetta

Orleans Parish School Board: Ethan Ashley (District 2), J.C. Romero (District 4), Katherine Baudouin (District 5), Carlos Zervigon (District 6), Nolan Marshall Jr. (District 7)

Orleans Parish tax propositions 1-3, to renew and reallocate expiring millages. The package would keep the total millage rate the same, but redirect some tax dollars that now fund libraries to early childhood education, infrastructure, maintenance, housing and economic development: No

State Constitutional Amendment 1, to allow up to two out-of-state residents to be appointed to each of the four college management boards: Yes 

Our Views: The Times-Picayune's endorsements for DA, Supreme Court, and school board

Our Views: Return key incumbent candidates to Senate, House, PSC

Our Views: Vote no on New Orleans millages, city can come up with a better plan

Our Views: Back amendment to expand choices for college boards

