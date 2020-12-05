The Times-Picayune and The New Orleans Advocate make these recommendations in Saturday's election:
Orleans Parish District Attorney: Keva Landrum
Public Service Commission District 1: Eric Skrmetta
Orleans Parish School Board: Ethan Ashley (District 2), J.C. Romero (District 4), Katherine Baudouin (District 5), Carlos Zervigon (District 6), Nolan Marshall Jr. (District 7)
Orleans Parish tax propositions 1-3, to renew and reallocate expiring millages. The package would keep the total millage rate the same, but redirect some tax dollars that now fund libraries to early childhood education, infrastructure, maintenance, housing and economic development: No
State Constitutional Amendment 1, to allow up to two out-of-state residents to be appointed to each of the four college management boards: Yes